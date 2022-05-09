Alabama corrections officer and murder suspect caught in Indiana

Placeholder while article actions load

An Alabama corrections officer and a murder suspect were captured in Indiana on Monday, more than a week after their escape, according to law enforcement. Lauderdale County, Ala., Sheriff Rick Singleton told The Washington Post on Monday evening that assistant director of corrections Vicky White was apprehended with prisoner Casey Cole White after “they wrecked” in a “high-speed pursuit.” Vicky White was injured and taken to a hospital, Singleton said, and Casey White surrendered to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been chasing the pair, who are not related, he said. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers joined the search as officials came to believe that Vicky White was romantically involved with Casey White and aided his escape.

Casey White was facing murder charges and serving a 75-year sentence for convictions on counts that include attempted murder and kidnapping. Officials said Vicky White cited a nonexistent courthouse appointment on April 29 while taking Casey White out of the county jail.

Security footage shows assistant corrections director Vicky White escort murder suspect Casey White out of a detention center in Alabama on April 29. (Video: Reuters)

Singleton said he could not share details of Vicky White’s condition. When she is healthy enough, the sheriff said, Vicky White will be brought back to Lauderdale County for arraignment on charges of forgery, identity theft and assisting escape. Casey White was not injured in the chase and will also return to Lauderdale County for arraignment, Singleton said.

The disappearance of both Whites last month sparked a massive search. Within days, the Marshals Service had offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the pair’s capture and warned that Casey White, 38, posed a threat to the public and to Vicky White, even if she assisted him.

“Our hope and prayer is that we get him before someone gets hurt,” Singleton said at a news conference in late April. He called Vicky White a well-regarded employee of 25 years who broke department policy by leaving the jail alone with a dangerous individual. Two sworn officers are supposed to accompany prisoners with such serious charges.

Casey White was sentenced to prison in 2019 for violent crimes committed one night in 2015, in Huntsville, Ala., NBC affiliate WAFF reported. White was convicted of trying to murder his then-girlfriend, killing her dog and kidnapping her roommates, among other charges, according to WAFF and AL.com.

In 2020, authorities charged White in another case from 2015: the stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway in Lauderdale County. They said White confessed to the killing from prison. He eventually pleaded not guilty because of insanity and tried to escape county custody, WAFF reported. “We got information yesterday that he had made a shank and he intended to escape today and take a hostage,” Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said at the time.

More than a year later — back in county jail for his trial — White made it out.

He left the jail with Vicky White at 9:41 a.m. April 29, officials said. The sheriff said Vicky White told a booking officer that Casey White, who is 6-foot-9 and 260 pounds, had a mental health evaluation at the nearby courthouse and that she would drop him off before going to get medical treatment because she wasn’t feeling well.

By Friday afternoon, the sheriff said, staffers were struggling to reach Vicky White. Calls went straight to voice mail. Officials determined that Casey White had no morning appointment and that Vicky White escorted him alone.

“It just came totally out of left field,” Singleton said in an interview Monday evening.

