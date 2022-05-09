Tenn. school says video of student in KKK garb led to ‘swift action’

Placeholder while article actions load

A student in Tennessee was recorded wearing a makeshift hood reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan’s notorious white uniform, leading officials at a private Christian academy to condemn the video they said violates “everything we value.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Leaders at the Grace Christian Academy in Knoxville said they took “swift” and “severe disciplinary action” within 24 hours of the video surfacing on social media last week. First posted Wednesday to a since-deleted Twitter account and obtained by WBIR, the minute-long video shows a hooded student holding a jug in one had and a black pole in the other being led to a chair that has “Grace” spelled across the back, the school’s mascot.

The student is then asked, “Who do we hate?” by someone off camera. The n-word is shouted in response and laughter erupts.

Tony Pointer, the head of the school, on Thursday called the video “extremely inappropriate and deeply disappointing.” School leaders met with all the students involved immediately after they learned about the video, he said.

“What we have witnessed in the last 24 hours is in no way consistent with the mission and core values of GCA,” Pointer wrote in a statement shared on Facebook. “We are doing everything possible to ensure the physical, spiritual, and emotional well-being of all our students and staff.”

Grace Christian Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. It’s not immediately clear what disciplinary actions were taken or how many students were involved.

With the KKK founded about 180 miles from Knoxville in Pulaski after the Civil War, the video of a hooded student reverberated deeply in Tennessee and beyond.

The KKK — with its recorded history of violence against Black people, as well as immigrants, Jews and members of the LGBTQ community — is one of the country’s oldest white-supremacist groups. The Klan movement is now made up of some 40 groups that operate across different states, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 28 hate groups active in Tennessee in 2021. Last year’s largest Klan rally was held in Tennessee, according to the civil rights nonprofit.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D), a retired teacher, called the video distressing after it appeared on social media.

“The fact that they were so bold and not even a bit embarrassed about this is just shocking. That they felt comfortable sharing it, means that they thought everyone else would think it was funny also,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Who taught them this?”

Johnson later praised the school’s response, saying she was glad to see officials “taking this extremely seriously.” Ibrahim Hooper, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a civil rights and advocacy organization, said he, too, was pleased with the academy’s “swift disciplinary action,” adding in a statement that he hoped the incident led to lessons “about the negative impact of systemic anti-Black racism and white supremacy.”

Pointer, with the Christian academy, said school leaders will “continue to seek truth and enact appropriate discipline.”

