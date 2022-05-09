Wis. antiabortion group’s office targeted in arson attack, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

When emergency responders arrived at the office of an antiabortion nonprofit in Madison, Wis., early Sunday morning, flames engulfed part of the building, police said. A message was also found spray-painted outside the Wisconsin Family Action’s brown office building that read, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either,” the organization’s president said in a news release. Inside the office, police said they found a molotov cocktail that didn’t ignite.

Now, the Madison Police Department and federal authorities are investigating the fire as an arson attack, an incident report states. Founded in 2006, Wisconsin Family Action shares information “about pro-family legislative and cultural issues,” according to its website.

“It appears a nonprofit that supports antiabortion measures was targeted,” police said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, said Cynthia Schuster, a City of Madison Fire Department spokeswoman. Firefighters swiftly put out the blaze, she added in a statement.

An investigation remains underway. Police did not say how many people are suspected to be involved.

Julaine Appling, Wisconsin Family Action’s president, condemned the incident in an interview with WISC, saying people can have differing opinions without resorting to dangerous attacks.

“People disagree with me all the time,” Appling told the local station. “I don’t go threaten them.”

Appling did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post late Sunday.

The incident occurred less than a week after Politico published a Supreme Court draft opinion that, if it stands, could overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

Tensions were high following the report, which prompted federal authorities to place metal barricades around the court as hundreds on both sides of the abortion debate gathered May 2. Protests continued across the country throughout the week, with some demonstrators gathering outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, the Madison Police Department received a call about a structural fire at the Wisconsin Family Action’s building, police said. Once firefighters put out the blaze that morning, investigators said they found a molotov cocktail that appeared to have been thrown into the building. It did not ignite, police said.

Madison Police & Fire are investigating possible arson at the Wisconsin Family Action offices on Madison’s north side. Marcus Aarsvold is on scene speaking with WFA employees and learning what happened @nbc15_madison



📷: @m_aarsvold pic.twitter.com/XwcpGH8Tgk — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) May 8, 2022

“The Madison Police Department understands members of our community are feeling deep emotions due to the recent news involving the United States Supreme Court,” Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement on Sunday. “ … Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs. But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause.”

Wisconsin Family Action has faced threats in the past, Appling, the organization’s president, told WISC. But Sunday’s incident went too far, she said

“We’ve never had anything that materialized like this,” Appling told the station.

Most Wisconsin Family Action staff members will work remotely on Monday, Appling told WISC. She will go back to the office to deal with the insurance company.

She added, “I’m not going to ask my team to be here. I don’t think it’s a terribly secure environment right now.”

Democratic and Republican politicians denounced the incident on social media.

Gov. Tony Evers (D), who has publicly expressed he is against overturning Roe, said hurting others is “never the answer.”

“We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view,” he tweeted. “Violence is not the way forward.”

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin called the attack “abhorrent,” adding that it “should be condemned by all.”

