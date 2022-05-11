Abortion doulas brace for increasingly fraught work if Roe falls

Placeholder while article actions load

Inside the abortion clinic, Kelsey Grimes reminds patients to breathe. She holds their hands and tells them she knows they have made the right decision for themselves. When it’s over, she brings them soda and heating pads as they recover in a reclining chair. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This has been Grimes’s routine since she became a volunteer abortion doula in 2014, seeking to accompany women through what may be one of the most intimate experiences of their lives. While battles over abortion access rage outside her D.C. clinic, inside, Grimes bears witness to patients after they have made their decision.

Grimes, 32, says this work is about to become more fraught. If the Supreme Court overturns abortion protections in the coming weeks, as a leaked draft opinion suggests, she expects her D.C. clinic to be overrun with out-of-state patients who can no longer access the procedure in their own areas. The clinic may not have the capacity to serve them all, she said, and they may feel scared about the increasingly volatile atmosphere around abortion.

“It does involve emotional work,” Grimes, a reproductive-rights lawyer, said of her service through D.C. Doulas for Choice. “And I think we’re just going to be seeing more of that, more intensity around that.”

For many of the people who work on the sidelines of abortions, helping others access the procedure and feel supported, a rollback of Roe v. Wade could spark a shift in how they operate. Faced with a patchwork of policies nationwide that would leave about half of women of reproductive age without reliable access to the procedure, doulas in states likely to protect abortion are anticipating an “exponential ramp-up” in demand for their services. Those in states likely to implement new restrictions are brainstorming ways to keep helping women end their pregnancies.

While D.C. is likely to protect abortion access, Grimes would not rule out breaking the law to facilitate the procedure if a federal ban were to take effect. She said she might try to help people access medication abortions, a five-day regimen of tablets that can end a pregnancy at home, or deliver emergency contraception to clinics in states with bans. But if she does so illegally, Grimes could lose her law license.

The prospect of doulas participating in covert networks in some ways harks back to the Jane Collective, a group created in the 1960s to help women access abortions when they were largely illegal. But Elizabeth Mosley, a public health researcher who has studied doulas, said post-Roe abortions would be safer for women: Patients could order abortion pills by mail, rather than trying to find someone to illegally perform the procedure.

In some ways, Mosley said, the Janes were part of a centuries-long tradition of abortion doulas. Women have always helped one another end pregnancies, she said, whether that was by using herbs or helping find providers through legal or covert means. Abortion doulas are not nationally regulated, and many work independently, making it impossible to know how many are operating across the country.

Emma Howland-Bolton, a paid abortion doula in Detroit, said the future of her work would be unclear if the Supreme Court were to overturn abortion protections. A 1931 abortion ban in Michigan could once again be enforced while Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lawsuit challenging the statute plays out. Howland-Bolton, who supports patients in a clinic’s recovery room, said she may work to help people access abortion pills.

“If Roe v. Wade is overturned tomorrow, then I will no longer be supporting people through abortion procedures in the clinic,” said Howland-Bolton, who is also a fifth-grade teacher. “What that means for me is that I’m going to have to make some decisions about how to support some people who are going to have abortions anyway — because we know that abortion is not going to stop just because it’s not available through safe, healthy means.”

In Florida, a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy in most circumstances is set to take effect in July. An overturning of Roe would effectively remove the legal pathway to challenging that law, which is modeled after the Mississippi statute being considered by the Supreme Court, said Kris Muvceski, a full-spectrum doula who supports people experiencing any pregnancy outcome.

Muvceski, 36, said they expect to field more requests for help traveling out-of-state to access post-15-week abortions, of which there were about 1,600 in Florida in 2019, the latest year for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published data. Muvceski, who uses the pronouns they and them, also anticipates that Florida’s Republican-led government may impose additional bans on abortion if national protections are rolled back.

But Muvceski said restrictive laws would not stop them from helping people terminate their pregnancies. If Florida passes a total ban, they said, they would be willing to participate in covert networks to help people get abortions.

In places where pregnancy termination is expected to remain widely available, doulas anticipate seeing a surge of women from other states. That increase will require heightened sensitivity to the effort that many of the patients have had to put toward the trip, said Jessica Byrne, a volunteer abortion doula with the Doula Project in New York.

“I think every doula will bring their own strengths and really focus on growing that ability to show up and be compassionate,” said Byrne, who works as a freelance editor. “But the first step is always to show up for somebody, and so that won’t change.”

Byrne’s organization is also planning to start a virtual practice, where doulas correspond by text message with people self-administering abortion medications at home. She said the goal is to share techniques for women to distract and care for themselves during what is often an uncomfortable experience. Many people who take abortion pills experience cramping, heavy bleeding, an upset stomach or other side effects.

The Doula Project had already planned to offer virtual support before news of the Supreme Court leak broke, Byrne said. The initiative feels particularly well-timed to her, as she expects abortion pills — already popular in states that restrict in-clinic termination — to be easier to access than abortion procedures if Roe is struck down.

“I don’t think that the specter of Roe v. Wade getting overturned will deter any of us from providing the support that we intend to provide,” Byrne said. “I think it would be up to each individual to determine in what capacity and under what circumstances to provide that support.”

Maren, a volunteer abortion doula in Asheville, N.C., doesn’t expect her role to change much if the Supreme Court rescinds protections for the procedure. An unenforced ban on abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy in her state would probably take effect, but earlier terminations would probably still be allowed, at least initially.

Many North Carolina clinics ban abortion doulas from the facilities because of safety concerns, said Maren, who spoke on the condition that only her first name be used because of the topic’s sensitivity. So doulas there typically connect people seeking abortions with funding, drive them to clinics, coordinate rides to bigger cities when needed, and provide care packages with hot-water bottles and herbs meant to reduce anxiety.

“We’re still going to be providing folks with information, we’re still going to be helping them plan, we’re still going to be helping them access the funds that they need” to gain abortion access, Maren said, “but it’s going to be more expensive, and it’s going to take longer.”

That’s because advocates anticipate an increase in people traveling to North Carolina for abortions from other Southern states, most of which are expected to ban or limit the procedure if Roe is overturned. That rise will probably lead to longer wait times for patients, as well as more requests to abortion doulas for information, funding and transportation to clinics — an “exponential ramp-up” in doulas’ work, said Maren, 25.

In the meantime, she said, abortion doulas are working through their emotions about the leaked draft opinion.

“Most of us who are doing direct-service care, like abortion doulas or folks working at abortion funds or clinics, have been anticipating this for a long time, and that still didn’t make it any less devastating,” Maren said. “I think we’re all struggling to organize and provide care in this moment while also processing our own sadness and anger about the leaked draft.”

