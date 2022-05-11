Brawl breaks out at Florida’s massive ‘mayhem’ boat party

Placeholder while article actions load

Video from a police helicopter shows a rowdy brawl that broke out Saturday during a massive boat party in Florida. Hundreds of people gathered for Mayhem at Lake George 2022, which was held all day Saturday not far from Daytona. The video, captured by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, zeroed in on one fight on a floating DJ deck in which several people were seen throwing punches, kicking and wrestling one another into the water. “I got one guy pretty bloodied up,” an officer announced over the police radio.

Seconds later, he called for a rescue crew, reporting that a man was unconscious and “bleeding heavily from the face.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said in an email that one person was seriously injured in the fight and was taken by boat to land and flown to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Numerous law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and, among them, issued 38 boating citations, 108 warnings and arrested five people — three for boating under the influence and two for disorderly conduct, police said.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood could not immediately be reached by The Washington Post for comment Wednesday afternoon. He told NBC-affiliate WESH 2 that people were there to have a good time, “but like anything else, when you have a huge concentration of people like this and you have alcohol involved, you do have some incidents.”

The sheriff told WESH 2 that one of the biggest challenges was in cutting through the crowd to reach the injured man.

“It took a while to get the medical attention to him. It took a while to get him to a landing zone where Air One had to improvise to land, which was a feat in itself. They landed on basically a postage stamp,” he told the station.

Authorities said the injured man intends to press charges.

GiftOutline Gift Article