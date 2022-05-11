Heir accused of killing his mom ‘on the high seas’ to access trust fund

Placeholder while article actions load

Linda Carman thought she and her son were going on an overnight fishing trip as they chugged out of a marina in South Kingstown, R.I., one night in 2016, federal prosecutors said. Nathan Carman had other plans, the prosecutors added in an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Before shoving off around 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2016, Nathan Carman had stripped his 31-foot fishing boat of several parts, preparation that would allow him to intentionally sink the vessel, the indictment said.

After leaving the marina, Carman killed his mother, according to prosecutors. He then allegedly scuttled his boat, taking refuge on an inflatable life raft until a passing freighter found him at sea eight days later.

Prosecutors didn’t specify in court documents how they suspect Linda Carman died, and her body was never found. Nevertheless, Carman, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and seven counts of felony fraud. He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of murder and a maximum 30 years in prison on each of the fraud charges.

Prosecutors said his mother’s death was one of the last pieces in a years-long plot to get the money and land that his millionaire grandfather had nestled away in trust funds destined for his four daughters and their heirs once he died. The indictment also alleges that Carman killed his grandfather in 2013, although he has not been criminally charged in that case.

Federal public defenders representing Carman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post early Wednesday. But in 2016, he denied hurting his mother, WVIT reported. He told ABC News in 2017 that his mother was “a good person, a warm person” who meant everything to him, an only child diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum.

“I did not cause my mother’s death,” he said during the 2017 interview, later adding. “I love my mother — present tense — I love my mother.”

Prosecutors allege that Carman’s scheme started years before the ill-fated 2016 fishing trip he took with his mother.

Around the time he finished high school in 2012, Carman started spending a lot of time with his grandfather, John Chakalos, a real estate developer worth nearly $40 million who’d made his fortune in large part by building and renting out nursing homes, prosecutors said. As his mother’s only heir, Carman was in line to get millions, the Associated Press reported. But prosecutors said he wanted the money sooner than nature would allow.

On Nov. 11, 2013, Carman bought a Sig Sauer rifle and used it on Dec. 20 to shoot his 87-year-old grandfather twice while he slept at his home in Windsor, Conn., prosecutors said in the new indictment. To cover up his involvement, Carman threw away his computer’s hard drive and the GPS unit that was inside his truck on the night of the killing, the indictment adds.

Although Carman received $550,000 from two trust fund accounts after his grandfather’s death, he blew through nearly all of that money by the fall of 2016, according to the indictment. At that point, he was in line to receive roughly $7 million of the remaining $29 million in his grandfather’s estate, the AP reported at the time. Prosecutors said that’s when he arranged to go on a fishing trip, one of the main ways he and his mother had interacted since 2012.

“Nathan Carman planned to kill his mother on the trip. He also planned how he would report the sinking of the Chicken Pox and his mother’s disappearance at sea as accidents,” a federal prosecutor said in the indictment.

Authorities on Tuesday called her death “murder on the high seas.”

Carman filed an $85,000 claim to recoup the loss of the Chicken Pox and sued when the insurance company refused to pay, the AP reported. In 2019, a federal judge in Rhode Island ruled in favor of the insurance company, saying that Carman contributed to the demise of his boat by making improper repairs that made the vessel more likely to sink.

Carman denied purposefully making the boat unseaworthy, according to the AP.

Carman and his mother left the marina late on Sept. 17, 2016, destined for a fishing spot near Block Island, about 15 miles to the south, WVIT reported. They were supposed to return by noon the next day and were reported missing when they didn’t, prosecutors said. On Sept. 24, the Coast Guard suspended its six-day search for the mother and son, one that covered 62,000 square miles, according to the TV station.

A day later, crew members on the Orient Lucky, a China-based ocean freighter, spotted Carman in an inflatable raft off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the AP reported.

In the days after he was found at sea, Carman told the Coast Guard he’d heard a “funny noise” in the boat’s engine compartment, WVIT reported. As he went to inspect the sound, he discovered the boat was taking on water.

“I got to the life raft after I got my bearings and I was whistling and calling and looking around and I didn’t see (my mom),” Carman told the Coast Guard, the station reported.

His aunts didn’t buy it. In 2017, they sued their nephew, accusing him of killing his mother and maternal grandfather, WVIT reported. Carman denied the allegations, and the lawsuit ultimately failed, the Boston Globe reported. Authorities were also suspicious, searching his apartment the day of his rescue, although until federal prosecutors acted earlier this month, he had never been criminally charged.

Carman is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

