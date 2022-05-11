Boba tea shop was cover for ‘massive global’ theft operation, DA says

Placeholder while article actions load

San Francisco’s Quickly chain is known for its boba tea and popcorn chicken. But authorities say thieves also saw the store’s Larkin Street location as a place to offload stolen laptops and iPhones. That was until Tuesday, when investigators with the San Francisco district attorney’s office announced they had recovered hundreds of stolen electronics and arrested the boba shop owner’s husband, Quoc Le, as part of a crackdown on a rash of thieves stealing valuables out of cars. Le’s wife has not been charged, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“We know that the operation we have uncovered … is a massive global operation, shipping across the United States and across the world,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Tuesday at a news conference.

Le faces a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges for possession of stolen property, Boudin said, adding that he expects to add more as his office identifies the items’ owners. Le, who was arrested Monday and arraigned Tuesday afternoon, could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The arrest is part of a year-long initiative called Operation Auto Pilot. Investigators worked with car rental companies, a local nonprofit and federal agencies to bait, track and surveil people with suspected involvement in schemes selling stolen items, known as fencing. Boudin said the goal was to ultimately arrest those “creating demand for stolen products from car break-ins.”

Investigators are still monitoring other possible fronts where stolen items are being resold, and the district attorney said he expects more arrests to follow. According to the San Francisco Police Department, car burglaries were up 32 percent in 2021 compared to the year before, KGO-TV reported.

“The message that we have to people who would even consider committing auto burglaries in San Francisco is a simple one: You might think that you’ve gotten away, but we’re watching you. The things you’ve stolen are watching you, and they’re reporting to us and we’re coming for you,” Boudin said at the news conference.

In coming weeks, Boudin faces a recall vote brought on by critics accusing the district attorney of not taking a strong enough stance on crime. A former public defender, Boudin was elected in 2019 after vowing to push for certain criminal offenders to be rehabilitated instead of incarcerated. But with car burglaries plaguing San Francisco, Boudin’s Operation Auto Pilot could appeal to some voters.

The task force began in 2021 as burglaries spiked after a brief decline during the first year of the pandemic, according to the district attorney. The office’s investigation bureau partnered with local car-rental companies to park vehicles in areas with high burglary rates. Investigators planted “valuable merchandise, electronics or other high-end retail goods in the car, and we wait for someone to break into it,” Boudin said.

The items often had hidden tracking devices, allowing investigators to follow their movements. Investigators said that led them to the Quickly tea shop and other fronts running fencing operations.

“The goal of this operation was to map out the flow of stolen goods in San Francisco and beyond, to identify the networks that are moving millions and millions of dollars of stolen goods from cars in San Francisco around the country and the globe,” Boudin said.

Le’s alleged involvement was tracked through a smaller task force called Operation Bulldog, which followed a single laptop stolen from one of the bait cars, the DA’s office said in a news release. Investigators followed the computer to a parking lot, where authorities said they witnessed Le take the item. They then tracked the laptop to the Quickly boba shop in the Tenderloin neighborhood and, days later, to a FedEx, according to the DA’s office.

“Through [search warrants], investigators were able to establish a pattern of Mr. Le buying and selling stolen goods from all over the Bay Area out of his business,” the office said. “Mr. Le’s large operation involved shipping stolen goods to Southern California and internationally to countries like Vietnam and Hong Kong.”

Investigators collected more than 130 boxes of stolen goods from Quickly with about 1,000 electronic items and roughly $13,000 in cash, the DA’s office said.

Le is due in court June 21, according to KCBS.

