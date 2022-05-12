Southern California fire rages through 200 acres, damaging Orange County homes

Placeholder while article actions load

A fast-moving wildfire erupted in the Southern California city of Laguna Niguel on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said, affecting about 200 acres, damaging several homes and forcing evacuations in an area of about 100 buildings. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight No injuries or deaths had been reported as of Wednesday evening, Orange County Fire Chief Brian Fennessy told reporters at a news conference. The Coastal Fire destroyed or damaged an estimated 20-plus structures, he said. Firefighters were “getting a better handle” on the fire and were expected to make progress overnight, he added. “It’s sad to say we’re kind of getting used to this,” he said.

The fire reflects a trend toward a higher level of wildfire activity in California, according to official tallies. Out of California’s 20 largest wildfires, in terms of the number of acres affected, nine have occurred in 2020 and 2021. Three of the five deadliest wildfires have erupted since 2017.

Advertisement

The state is in its third year of severe drought. Major reservoirs are depleted, while the Colorado River, an important water source for Southern California, is experiencing a climate-change-intensified megadrought that is the worst in 1,200 years, The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang reported.

Fennessy said the recent dry spells had made it easier for wildfires to spread more quickly than in the past. The “moisture is so low that those fires are taking off and running,” he said. The recent fires are not necessarily burning thousands of acres, but the swifter pace of the fires is increasing the danger posed to buildings and people, he said.

The Laguna Niguel fire was the result of a combination of strong winds, dry vegetation and the steep slope of the area where the fire was first detected, Fennessy said.

Advertisement

First responders reported a wildfire about 3 p.m. local time. Citizens near Coronado Pointe Drive, Vista Court and Via Las Rosa were put under mandatory evacuation orders. Those just north of Flying Cloud Drive were also put under similar orders later in the day. Laguna Niguel Mayor Elaine Gennawey told reporters that an evacuation center had been set up, where 25 adults, two children and five pets had sought shelter.

The fire posed no immediate threat to the neighboring city of Laguna Beach, officials said. But residents of Balboa Nyes neighborhood were under voluntary evacuation orders.

GiftOutline Gift Article