11 dead, dozens rescued after migrant boat capsizes near Puerto Rico, Coast Guard says

At least 11 people are dead and dozens of others were rescued after a makeshift boat said believed to be carrying migrants capsized near Puerto Rico on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. “We’re hoping to find additional survivors,” Ricardo Castrodad, a spokesman for the Coast Guard’s San Juan sector, said Thursday night as a rescue operation continued. “But it could go both ways.” He said it is not clear how many people were on the boat, which he described as “overloaded with people.” Crews did not see any life jackets, he added.

The Coast Guard said it heard shortly before noon that the aircrew of a Customs and Border Protection aircraft had spotted the boat and people in the water, about 10 nautical miles north of Desecheo Island.

The vessel is “suspected of taking part in an illegal voyage,” the Coast Guard said in a news release. Castrodad could not say where the boat was coming from or specify the nationalities of survivors, but he said such makeshift boats often carry migrants from the Dominican Republic trying to reach Puerto Rico.

The survivors include 11 women and 20 men, he said, and authorities are talking to those rescued to glean more information.

Castrodad said the kind of vessel that capsized Thursday is known as a “yola” — a boat with “poor construction, always taking on water, unseaworthy and designed to try to just get these people across in one attempt.”

The boats can be hard to detect, he said, and so it was fortunate that Customs and Border Protection crews spotted the emergency.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

