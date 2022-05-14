Multiple people shot in attack at Buffalo grocery store, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

At least eight people were killed during a mass shooting Saturday at a Buffalo grocery store, according to the Associated Press. The Buffalo Police Department has yet to confirm the number of people dead or injured in the attack, saying “multiple people have been struck by gunfire” at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue, near downtown Buffalo.

Buffalo police said a suspect is in custody but has not released any further information.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz had tweeted that there was “an active multiple shooting event” at the grocery store and echoed police’s plea for people to stay clear of the scene. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said it wished “to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of today’ shooting.”

“Sheriff [John] Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist [Buffalo police],” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) wrote that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo.”

“We have offered assistance to local officials,” she tweeted. “If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.”

This is the scene outside Tops on Jefferson Ave. where Buffalo Police say multiple people were shot. Waiting on more details. pic.twitter.com/FhPhbFkHiO — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) May 14, 2022

A dairy frozen worked who identified himself as Will G. told the Buffalo News that he had walked into the cooler to stock milk just minutes before the shooting. As gunfire rang out, he ended up joining others who hid out in the cooler.

“I just heard shots. Shots and shots and shots,” he said to the News. “It sounded like things were falling over.”

He added, “I hid. I just hid. I wasn’t going to leave that room.”

The shooting at the Buffalo grocery store Saturday echoes the March 2021 mass shooting in Boulder, Colo., when 10 people, including a police officer, were killed at a King Soopers grocery store.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

