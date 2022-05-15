Live updates Police investigating Buffalo supermarket shooting as hate crime

Ruth Whitfield was a “blessing for all those who knew her,” said her son, retired Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield.

The 86-year-old woman had spent the day taking care of her husband at the nursing home where he resides. On the way home, she stopped at Tops Friendly Markets, where she and nine others were fatally shot, authorities said.

“You hear about gun violence. You hear about a lot of these things all the time,” her son told The Washington Post. “And unfortunately, it’s a little different when it impacts you personally.”

Ruth was described as the rock of the Whitfield family, who devoted her life to taking care of her four children and her husband.

“She could have probably done a number of other things with her life and with her talents, but she chose to use them on us,” Garnell said. “I’m very thankful for the example she set for us of how to love each other unconditionally and how to sacrifice our own desires, our own opportunities, for someone that we care about.”

For the past eight years, Ruth’s days had been spent taking care of her husband of 68 years after he was placed in a long-term care facility, where she would cut his hair, iron his clothes, dress him and shave him.

“There’s very few days that she did not spend time with him, attending to him,” Garnell said. “She was his angel.”

Her family is now grappling with the loss of a person who “exemplified unconditional love,” he said.