Live updates Police investigating Buffalo supermarket shooting as hate crime

An 18-year-old White man opened fire Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and injuring three others, said law enforcement officials, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 people were Black.
Authorities say they are examining a 180-page document they suspect Gendron posted online, in which he refers to himself as a white supremacist and an antisemite and details a plan to target a predominantly Black neighborhood.
The mass shooting is the deadliest of 2022, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive. It is also the latest massacre in recent years carried out by perpetrators driven by hate and racism, deadlier than the 2015 shooting at a historic African American church in Charleston, S.C., by Dylann Roof, who was referenced in the document.
Here’s what to know
Family remembers Ruth Whitfield, an example of 'unconditional love'
Ruth Whitfield was a “blessing for all those who knew her,” said her son, retired Buffalo fire commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield.
The 86-year-old woman had spent the day taking care of her husband at the nursing home where he resides. On the way home, she stopped at Tops Friendly Markets, where she and nine others were fatally shot, authorities said.
“You hear about gun violence. You hear about a lot of these things all the time,” her son told The Washington Post. “And unfortunately, it’s a little different when it impacts you personally.”
Ruth was described as the rock of the Whitfield family, who devoted her life to taking care of her four children and her husband.
“She could have probably done a number of other things with her life and with her talents, but she chose to use them on us,” Garnell said. “I’m very thankful for the example she set for us of how to love each other unconditionally and how to sacrifice our own desires, our own opportunities, for someone that we care about.”
For the past eight years, Ruth’s days had been spent taking care of her husband of 68 years after he was placed in a long-term care facility, where she would cut his hair, iron his clothes, dress him and shave him.
“There’s very few days that she did not spend time with him, attending to him,” Garnell said. “She was his angel.”
Her family is now grappling with the loss of a person who “exemplified unconditional love,” he said.
“We have to rally as a family around my father and make sure that he’s well cared for,” he said. “Something she would be proud of us for. So we’ve got a big task ahead of us.”
What to know about the Buffalo shooting suspect
Law enforcement authorities say that Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old White man, drove to Buffalo on Saturday afternoon and opened fire on a supermarket, killing 10 people and injuring three more.
After surrendering to police, Gendron was charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. Gendron faces a maximum of life in prison without parole if he’s convicted.
Eleven of the 13 people shot at the Tops Friendly Markets store were Black, authorities said, and the shooting is being investigated as a case of violent extremism motivated by racism.
Investigators are reviewing a 180-page document they suspect Gendron posted online before the shooting, in which he called himself a white supremacist and an antisemite and explained his belief that White people were deliberately being “replaced” by immigrants.
When Gendron arrived at the market, he was heavily armed and wearing tactical gear, including a helmet with a camera attached to it, from which he live-streamed the shooting online, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a news conference. When police arrived at the store, Gendron put a gun to his neck but was ultimately persuaded to surrender, Gramaglia said.
Gendron is from Conklin, a town of approximately 5,000 on the southern border that New York shares with Pennsylvania, with a population that is more than 95 percent White. A spokeswoman for SUNY Broome Community College, a 15-minute drive north of Conklin in Binghamton, told the Buffalo News that Gendron once attended the school, but she did not specify when he left.
According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Gendron is next due in court on Thursday.
Buffalo mass shooting is the deadliest of 2022
The mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store that killed 10 people and injured three others is the deadliest in the United States so far this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research organization.
Until then, the deadliest shooting this year took place on April 3 in downtown Sacramento, where six died and a dozen were injured after multiple shooters fired on a stretch of bars and nightclubs. In February, six people were killed in Corsicana, Tex., when a man targeted members of his family. In January, six died in a shooting in Milwaukee.
Saturday’s shooting had the same number of fatalities as a shooting by a transit system employee last May at a light-rail facility in San Jose, according to the archive. Those shootings were the deadliest in the United States since a shooter in August 2019 fired an assault rifle at an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people and injuring another 23, according to archive data. The man charged in the El Paso shooting, Patrick Crusius, said he was targeting “Mexicans.”
Authorities suspect that the gunman on Saturday indicated in a screed posted online before the shooting that he had plans to target a predominantly Black neighborhood.
The author also mentioned Dylann Roof, who killed nine worshipers in an attack on a Black church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.