The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Police investigating Buffalo supermarket shooting as hate crime

Ashanti Nixon embraces Danielle Wellington on Saturday near a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo, where a gunman killed 10 people and wounded three others. (Matt Burkhartt for The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Today at 7:07 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:26 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

An 18-year-old White man opened fire Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and injuring three others, said law enforcement officials, who are investigating the incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 people were Black.

Hours after the attack, Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., was charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. He is being held without bail. Authorities say Gendron drove to Buffalo and carried out the shooting at Tops Friendly Markets using an assault weapon and dressed in tactical gear, including a helmet with a camera attached to it, from which he live-streamed the shooting online. After shooting people in the parking lot and inside the store, Gendron surrendered to police, officials said.

Authorities say they are examining a 180-page document they suspect Gendron posted online, in which he refers to himself as a white supremacist and an antisemite and details a plan to target a predominantly Black neighborhood.

The mass shooting is the deadliest of 2022, according to data from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive. It is also the latest massacre in recent years carried out by perpetrators driven by hate and racism, deadlier than the 2015 shooting at a historic African American church in Charleston, S.C., by Dylann Roof, who was referenced in the document.

Here’s what to know

  • Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle denounced the incident, and President Biden said the attack was “abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation.”
  • A spokesperson for the live-streaming platform Twitch said the gunman began filming and sharing the attack, but the company removed the stream two minutes after the violence started.
  • One of the victims was a security guard at the store, who fired back, but the gunman’s body armor deflected the shot. A law enforcement official called the security guard a “hero.”
Loading...