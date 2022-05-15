The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
National

Shooter kills one and injures five at California church, police say

By
Today at 7:18 p.m. EDT|Updated today at 7:43 p.m. EDT
Investigators gather outside Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., after a fatal shooting on May 15. (Leonard Ortiz/AP)
Placeholder while article actions load

One person was killed, four were in critically wounded and other had minor injuries after a person opened fire in a Laguna Woods, Calif., church Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities told reporters that a man was in custody after the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday afternoon, and that police had taken a weapon that may have been used. Four victims were in critical condition, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Police said they were interviewing between “30 and 40 people” who were in the church during the shooting.

Authorities said they would release more details at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Loading...