Shooter kills one and injures five at California church, police say

One person was killed, four were in critically wounded and other had minor injuries after a person opened fire in a Laguna Woods, Calif., church Sunday afternoon, police said.
Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022
Police said they were interviewing between “30 and 40 people” who were in the church during the shooting.
Authorities said they would release more details at a Sunday afternoon news conference.
This is a developing story that will be updated.