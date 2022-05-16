Live updates Police release Buffalo victims’ names, say suspect made earlier threat

Pearl Young volunteered every weekend at her church’s food pantry. Ruth Whitfield had just spent the day at a nursing home caring for her husband. And Andre Mackniel had popped into the grocery store to get a birthday cake for his son.
The seven others who were killed: Roberta Drury, Margus Morrison, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson and Katherine Massey. Three more were injured.
Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., has been charged with and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Last year, law enforcement officials investigated a shooting threat made by the 18-year-old now accused of carrying out a racially motivated massacre at the Buffalo supermarket, authorities said Sunday.
Federal authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime and may file civil rights charges on top of the state murder case. Two people close to the investigation, who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk publicly, said investigators think Gendron wrote a 180-page document that outlined the motivation for his attack. In the diatribe, he allegedly identifies as a white supremacist and a terrorist.
Here’s what to know
New Zealand bans live-stream video, document linked to Buffalo attack
Government censors in New Zealand have banned the live-stream video of a gunman’s deadly rampage at a Buffalo supermarket.
Rupert Ablett-Hampson, the New Zealand government’s acting chief censor, announced Monday that he had temporarily classified the nearly seven-minute video as “objectionable,” making it illegal for anyone in the country to have or distribute the footage.
A day earlier, he made the same determination for a 180-page document in which authorities say the gunman outlined his racist motives for Saturday’s attack.
“This footage celebrates the killing of innocent people going about their lives, doing their grocery shopping. There is no merit in this and it is sadly being shared by people who support the actions of the killer,” Ablett-Hampson said in a news release.
Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old from Conklin, N.Y., has been charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. He is accused of opening fire at a busy Buffalo grocery store on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three.
The author of the document cites as an inspiration the Australian gunman who massacred 51 people in March 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Ablett-Hampson said. He added that blocking the video and document could prevent copycat attacks.
“It has become a trend for terrorists, in particular white supremacist killers, to issue these kinds of publications to encourage others to follow their lead,” Ablett-Hampson said.
He urged New Zealanders who had copies of the video or document to get rid of them and for others not to seek them out.
“We understand most people in [New Zealand] reading such publications would not be supportive of these hateful messages,” he said, “but these kind of publications are not intended for most people. We have seen how they can impact individuals who are on the pathway to violence.”
Stefanik echoed racist theory allegedly espoused by Buffalo suspect
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, and other GOP lawmakers came under scrutiny Sunday for previously echoing the racist “great replacement” theory that apparently inspired an 18-year-old who allegedly killed 10 people while targeting Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
The baseless conspiracy theory claims that politicians are attempting to wipe out White Americans and their influence by replacing them with non-White immigrants. The theory was cited repeatedly by 18-year-old shooting suspect Payton Gendron in an online document that appeared to have outlined his intention to carry out his planned attack in Buffalo because of its significant population of Black people.
Eleven of the 13 people shot at a Tops Friendly Markets store on Saturday were Black, according to police.
While Stefanik has not pushed the theory by name, she and other conservatives have echoed the tenets of the far-right ideology as part of anti-immigrant rhetoric that has fired up the Republican base ahead of the midterm elections.
It marks a rapid transformation for Stefanik, who has sought to firmly align herself with former president Donald Trump and his nativist “Make America Great Again” agenda over the last year after she replaced Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as GOP conference chair. Cheney was pushed out for criticizing Trump’s role in spreading falsehoods about his election loss and for stoking the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
In response to the shooting Saturday, Stefanik tweeted that the U.S. “is heartbroken about the tragic news of horrific loss of life in Buffalo. We are mourning for the entire community & loved ones,” she wrote before thanking law enforcement for facing “skyrocketing violent crimes.”
Buffalo shooting victim pleaded for stronger gun control before death
Last May, after a local official lost a family member to gun violence, Katherine “Kat” Massey submitted a letter to the Buffalo News calling for better federal oversight of firearms. Mass shootings and street violence are on the rise, she wrote, and the 2021 incident she referenced was “another gut-wrenching account.”
On Saturday, Massey became a victim of gun violence herself.
Massey, 72, was one of 10 people killed and three more injured during what authorities are calling a hate-fueled rampage at a Buffalo grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black, officials said. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
Massey was also a frequent contributor to the letters section in the Buffalo News. About a year before her death, Massey wrote that federal legislation is essential to addressing gun violence.
Massacre suspect said he modified Bushmaster rifle to hold more ammunition
The suspect in the Buffalo supermarket massacre purchased the primary weapon allegedly used in the shooting — a used Bushmaster XM-15 semiautomatic rifle — from a licensed dealer near his hometown but said he then illegally modified the gun so he could use a high-capacity magazine.
The suspect, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, described how he amassed his arsenal in lengthy online postings that authorities believe he wrote in the weeks before the massacre on Saturday. He said he bought the Bushmaster in January from Vintage Firearms, a small gun store about 15 miles from his home in Conklin, N.Y., paying $960 for the rifle, a sling to carry it and some ammunition.
He also recounted how he acquired two backup weapons: a Mossberg 500 shotgun that he purchased in early December and a Savage Axis XP semiautomatic rifle that he received from his father as a Christmas present when he was 16 years old.
Gendron was arrested Saturday and charged with murder after police said he killed 10 people and wounded three others in a shooting spree at a Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo. Authorities said that the attack was racially motivated and that Gendron targeted the store because it was in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
The owner of Vintage Firearms, 75-year-old Robert Donald, confirmed to the New York Times and ABC News on Sunday that he sold the Bushmaster to Gendron. He said a background check raised no flags and that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms visited his shop — an old one-room house — on Saturday night to collect paperwork from the sale.