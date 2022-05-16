The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Police release Buffalo victims’ names, say suspect made earlier threat

Jeanne LeGall and Claudia Carballada, both of Buffalo, at a memorial across the street from the grocery store where a gunman killed 10 and wounded three others on Saturday. (Matt Burkhartt for The Washington Post)
Today at 7:39 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 8:12 a.m. EDT
Pearl Young volunteered every weekend at her church’s food pantry. Ruth Whitfield had just spent the day at a nursing home caring for her husband. And Andre Mackniel had popped into the grocery store to get a birthday cake for his son.

None of them escaped Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon when a gunman in tactical gear opened fire on shoppers and employees, The Washington Post reported. On Sunday, police identified them as three of the 10 victims killed during the massacre.

The seven others who were killed: Roberta Drury, Margus Morrison, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson and Katherine Massey. Three more were injured.

What we know about the victims of the Buffalo grocery store shooting

Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., has been charged with and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Last year, law enforcement officials investigated a shooting threat made by the 18-year-old now accused of carrying out a racially motivated massacre at the Buffalo supermarket, authorities said Sunday.

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime and may file civil rights charges on top of the state murder case. Two people close to the investigation, who spoke to The Post on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk publicly, said investigators think Gendron wrote a 180-page document that outlined the motivation for his attack. In the diatribe, he allegedly identifies as a white supremacist and a terrorist.

Here’s what to know

  • The Buffalo Police Department released the names of the 13 victims late Sunday. The 10 people who were killed ranged in age from 32 to 86, while the three who were hurt are 20, 50 and 55.
  • Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black, The Post reported.
  • The gunman wrote a racial slur on one of his weapons and a coded reference to a slogan commonly used by white supremacists, officials said.
