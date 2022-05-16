Live updates Police release Buffalo victims’ names, say suspect made earlier threat

Government censors in New Zealand have banned the live-stream video of a gunman’s deadly rampage at a Buffalo supermarket.

Rupert Ablett-Hampson, the New Zealand government’s acting chief censor, announced Monday that he had temporarily classified the nearly seven-minute video as “objectionable,” making it illegal for anyone in the country to have or distribute the footage.

A day earlier, he made the same determination for a 180-page document in which authorities say the gunman outlined his racist motives for Saturday’s attack.

“This footage celebrates the killing of innocent people going about their lives, doing their grocery shopping. There is no merit in this and it is sadly being shared by people who support the actions of the killer,” Ablett-Hampson said in a news release.

Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old from Conklin, N.Y., has been charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty. He is accused of opening fire at a busy Buffalo grocery store on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three.

The author of the document cites as an inspiration the Australian gunman who massacred 51 people in March 2019 at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Ablett-Hampson said. He added that blocking the video and document could prevent copycat attacks.

“It has become a trend for terrorists, in particular white supremacist killers, to issue these kinds of publications to encourage others to follow their lead,” Ablett-Hampson said.

He urged New Zealanders who had copies of the video or document to get rid of them and for others not to seek them out.