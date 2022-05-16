Man accused of killing 1, wounding 5 at Calif. church charged with murder

Placeholder while article actions load

A 68-year-old Nevada man accused of killing one person and wounding five others at an Orange County, Calif., church regularly attended by Taiwanese congregants has been charged with murder. The suspect, identified as David Chou of Las Vegas, is being held on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, a spokesperson from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday morning.

Investigators are still probing what motivated Chou to allegedly carry out the Sunday afternoon attack at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, a small city in Orange County. Chou entered the church during a lunch reception Taiwanese congregants were holding in honor of the church’s former pastor, police said.

The festive gathering of about 30 to 40 people turned to terror after Chou allegedly opened fire, prompting members of the congregation to respond in “heroic” fashion by subduing the shooter and then hogtying his legs with an extension cord and confiscating his two handguns, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said at a news briefing Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

“By the time we arrived, the parishioners had the subject hogtied and in custody,” Hallock said.

Those who confronted the gunman displayed “exceptional heroism and bravery,” he said, adding that “it’s safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse.”

The six victims, including the deceased, have not been identified by name. The injured victims included a 66-year-old man, a 75-year-old man, an 82-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman and a 92-year-old man — all of Asian descent, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Four suffered critical injuries in the shooting.

Chou is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled for his first court appearance Tuesday, according to court records.

Cynthia Conners, the mayor pro tem of Laguna Woods, is a member of the church and said she attended a service there that ended roughly 90 minutes before the shooting began.

Advertisement

“People are dead, people are injured,” Conners said. “A house of worship has been desecrated.”

“People do these things because they think it’s going to accomplish something,” she added. “But I don’t think it ever accomplishes” what they want.

Sunday’s shooting in Orange County added to a deadly weekend for mass shootings in the United States after 10 people were killed during a rampage at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo by a gunman who police said had long espoused racist and White supremacist views.

Meghann Cuniff contributed to this report from Laguna Woods and Reis Thebault contributed from Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article