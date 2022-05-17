President Biden to head to Buffalo, in mourning, after gunman kills 10

Placeholder while article actions load

BUFFALO — President Biden and his wife Jill will travel to Buffalo Tuesday to meet with leaders and residents of the city where an avowed white supremacist is alleged to have shot and killed 10 people in a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Saturday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Bidens are traveling to Buffalo to “to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden has long spoken out about the dangers of White supremacy and has repeatedly referenced the white pride march in Charlottesville, in 2017 as one of his chief inspirations to run for the presidency. After the shooting on Saturday, Biden said in a statement that the country “must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”

“The fact that the president is coming here shows how seriously he takes the issue of availability of guns, mass shootings, hate speech and the things we are dealing with out of this tragedy,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (D) said at a news conference Monday. He added that he has asked the White House for “additional resources for the community,” without providing specifics on what those resources are.

Authorities have said they are pursuing federal hate crime charges against Payton Gendron, the 18-year-old from Conklin, N.Y., who is accused of arming himself with a rifle, dressing in full tactical gear and descending upon the Tops supermarket on Saturday afternoon, gunning down shoppers outside and in the grocery store’s aisles. He surrendered at the scene, was taken into custody and was later charged with first degree murder.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Monday that investigators had learned that the shooting suspect was in the area in early March, apparently part of his months-long planning for the attack.

Gramaglia spoke after The Washington Post published an investigation discussing an online account in which someone identifying himself as Gendron had written about going to the same supermarket in early March for an apparent reconnaissance trip and being confronted by a security guard.

At the time, he said in the lengthy online document verified by The Washington Post, Gendron was compiling detailed plans on the location.

It’s not clear if the security guard who confronted him was the same retired police officer, Aaron Salter Jr., who attempted to stop the shooter Saturday and was killed — and who is now being hailed as a hero.

The document revealed the lengths to which Gendron went to plan an attack, describing the store as “attack area 1” and two more Buffalo locations as areas to “shoot all blacks.” He recorded travel paths to each one, the time needed for each shootout and the estimate that more than three dozen people would be fatally shot in all, the document said.

Investigators are in the process of assembling a detailed timeline of Gendron’s actions in the days leading up to the shootings, officials have said.

The FBI has seized computers and other materials from the house in suburban Conklin, N.Y., outside Binghamton where Gendron lived with his parents and two brothers, hoping to learn more about the online activity of the young man, described as a quiet loner by high school classmates. They now believe that Gendron is also the likely author of a rambling 180-page diatribe discovered online just after the shootings in which the author espoused racist beliefs, discussed weapons and said he was radicalized during the early days of the pandemic.

Last summer, Gendron allegedly made comments that raised concerns he might be planning a shooting at graduation-related events, police said. He was taken by police for a mental evaluation but was not charged.

Gramaglia added that officials had considerable work to do exploring the digital footprint left behind by the suspected attacker. They have already obtained and executed some search warrants, he said, with more to come.

Gramaglia also said that Gendron also apparently planned to move on to other locations after opening fire at the Tops on Saturday.

Also on Monday, high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of Buffalo shooting victim Ruth Whitfield, 86, appeared at a different news conference and called Saturday’s attack an act of terrorism. He urged federal and state law enforcement officials to prosecute Gendron as a terrorist.

“What happened on Saturday was an act of domestic terrorism, and we must define it as such,” Crump said.

He also vowed legal action against news outlets, politicians and far-right leaders who amplify the racist “great replacement theory,” that Gendron allegedly embraced, which focuses on baseless claims of a plot to replace the White population with immigrants.

“It’s these people who are accomplices to this mass murder,” Crump said. “Even if they didn’t pull the trigger, they loaded the gun for this white supremacist.”

Republicans such as Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the No. 3 House Republican, and other GOP lawmakers have been criticized for echoing the replacement theory — that claims a cabal is wiping out White Americans to shrink their power. Stefanik and other conservatives, including some media figures, have alluded to the tenets of the far-right ideology in advance of the midterm elections in November.

