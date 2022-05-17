New Mexico blaze is now largest wildfire in state history

Placeholder while article actions load

The colossal wildfire tearing through forests east of Santa Fe, N.M., is now the largest fire in New Mexico’s history. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire had burned 298,060 acres as of Monday and was 26 percent contained, officials said, surpassing the Whitewater-Baldy Fire, which burned 297,845 acres in southern New Mexico in 2012.

The fire is the largest in a series of wildfires to rip through New Mexico this spring, fueled by abnormally warm, windy and dry weather in recent weeks, as fire season in the west stretches earlier into the spring and later into the winter.

The cause of the Calf Canyon fire, which started on April 19 northwest of Las Vegas, N.M., is still under investigation. On April 23, it merged with the nearby Hermits Peak fire, which started April 6 in a nearby location. That blaze was caused by multiple spot fires — small fires sparked by flying embers — that erupted beyond the boundaries of a controlled fire, set intentionally to help the ecosystem there. The massive blaze torching the Santa Fe National Forest is the largest in the United States so far this year.

President Biden this month approved a major disaster declaration for New Mexico, which the White House said was experiencing an “unprecedented situation.” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said Monday evening that Biden had granted her request to make disaster unemployment assistance available to New Mexicans whose livelihoods were interrupted by the wildfires.

Advertisement

More than 2,000 emergency workers are fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire, which has destroyed hundreds of structures and forced evacuations across the region, including for the area surrounding Sipapu Ski Resort in Vadito, N.M. Threatened by the northern part of the fire, the resort has turned on giant snow-making machines to blast the flames with water.

Thunderstorms hit the area Monday evening, which brought warnings that high winds and lightning in the highlands could worsen the fire. San Miguel and Mora counties said the storms “will likely cause very active fire behavior and increase potential for fire spread,” with “critically dry fuels and near-record temperatures.”

With the record-breaking assessment coming Monday morning before the storms, it’s likely that the wildfire has swelled past 300,000 acres.

The National Weather Service warned that “storms producing dry lightning and very little to no wetting rainfall will be an issue.”

Advertisement

There was some rain, however, in the New Mexico city of Las Vegas, where residents spilled into streets and parking lots, embracing the rain and even the hail.

“Thank God for the rain,” one resident posted on Facebook with a video of the rain and praying hand emoji.

“Thank u lord,” another person wrote alongside a video of people cheering, raising their arms to the sky in the parking lot of a middle school-turned-evacuation center.

Still, San Miguel County Sheriff Chris Lopez said at a briefing Monday evening that while the rains had brought some relief, “don’t get your hopes up too much, because it’s probably going to be drying out again.”

The ballooning of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire comes just days after firefighters gained control over the Cooks Peak fire, burning just to the northeast. That fire encroached onto the Philmont Scout Ranch, based in Cimarron, N.M., destroying a historic cabin and miles of fencing, the ranch said.

Advertisement

The loss of the cabin to a wildfire — a rarity on the ranch, with most fires small in size and located in property’s backcountry — was “heartbreaking,” said Chip Campbell, chief ranger at Philmont.

Over the past month, the New Mexico fires, as well as others burning in Arizona and Colorado, have sent smoke across the southwest, Texas and Oklahoma. But on Monday evening at Philmont, the winds had stopped pushing the smoke toward the ranch. “Right now, it’s actually very peaceful,” Campbell said in a phone interview Monday evening.

As the ranch prepares to welcome Boy Scouts for its summer programs, staff are also mindful of the potential for the fire to bring more devastation. The 2018 Ute Park fire, which wreaked havoc on the ranch, is “definitely in the back of a lot of people’s minds,” he said.

“We care about Philmont and this property a lot, and we really want to put on the program for the scouts,” Campbell said. “So we’re praying and hoping that the winds and precipitation are cooperative.”

GiftOutline Gift Article