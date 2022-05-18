In Pittsburgh, a shooting victim leaves behind legacy to help youth

Placeholder while article actions load

PITTSBURGH — The nonprofit Youth Enrichment Services had tasked their teen employee Mathew Steffy-Ross with creating “a wall of remembrance” for young homicide victims. Pittsburgh had undergone a spike in homicides in the past few years. In 2021, 29 of the 123 victims were 20 or younger. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight YES, which provides mentoring programs and works with local courts on alternatives to the standard juvenile justice, struggled with how to give their participants a way “to talk about what was happening around them, to their friends,” said program director Anay Pope.

Matt was a onetime mentee who became a part-time employee. Lanky, he wore his hair in long braids, two of which sloped down the sides of his face.

Matt searched online news stories about people younger than 18 in the area who had been murdered recently. He printed their names, ages and neighborhoods in a cursive font and cut them out. He stacked them under a banner reading “The lost.”

Advertisement

Now his name waits to be added to the wall.

Pope has not brought herself to pin it up. The thought causes her to break into tears.

“When his name goes up on there, he's just going to continue to be my real reason why,” she said. “It’ll just be a reminder, every day, why I started working with young people.”

Matt and Jaiden Brown, also 17, were the two killed in a mass shooting at a crowded house party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh in mid-April. More than 100 rounds were fired, hitting 10 people. Police still haven’t made any arrests.

Nationally, the rate of shootings that kill or injured at least four people is higher this year than it was before the pandemic, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a research group.

In 2020, the firearm homicide rate was higher than in any year since 1994, the CDC reported last week. The largest increase that year was among young people, Black people and males.

Advertisement

To those who knew him, Matt is not just another statistic.

He was a creative soul who had reinvented himself in the few years since the death of the grandmother who raised him derailed his life at age 14. He had a sly sense of humor and a sense of altruism toward other kids who were struggling. He had notebooks full of poetry and sketches.

His main focus was graphic design, and with the help of one of a series of mentors, he created a T-shirt design they were readying to produce. It incorporated his personal motto: “Stay in the fight.”

As children, Matt and his older brother lived with their grandmother, Mary Ross-Coleman, in the Pittsburgh suburb of Penn Hills. His great aunt, Bonnie McLain, remembers him as a happy child who enrolled in Boy Scouts and spent summer days playing baseball, dropping in at her home to raid the fridge for Gatorade.

Advertisement

In August of 2018, the same month Matt turned 14, his grandmother, who had been his primary caretaker — the woman he called “Mom” — died. He and his brother moved in with their father. The shock of the loss was so profound that Matt wept at a mention of her, said McLain. The family avoided bringing her up when he was around.

He also struggled after he entered high school, suddenly uprooted to a new district. Nate Crawford, one of the intervention specialists at YES, recalls that, “He wasn’t academically on par with some of the kids … and he was bullied a lot for it.”

During that difficult period, Matt and a friend listed an Xbox for sale on Craigslist. When the buyer came for it, they collected the money and left him with just the box in which the video game system came. He was arrested, though those records are not available because he was a minor.

Advertisement

A judge assigned Matt to a diversionary program run by YES in 2018, his great aunt said.

Matt joined the nonprofit’s all-male Boys to Men group. Each week, he had a one-on-one meeting with an intervention specialist and an outing in which staffers took all the mentees to a casual spot such as a movie theater or an arcade. The boys talked about life skills that fall outside school curriculums: dealing with family, setting goals, gaining financial literacy.

Mentors who remember Matt recall a similar pattern: When they first met him, he was shy, but once they established a rapport, he was bright, talkative and funny.

Pope, YES’s program director, remembers he had a sly way of communicating. She hounded him, as a mentor would, to focus on a task or absorb a point — and he cocked his head to the side as if pondering. Then he grinned and said, “I get it, Miss Anay.” She burst out laughing. It immediately diffused tension.

Advertisement

School remained a struggle, partially because of his anxiety over formal learning, his great-aunt said. In 2018, he transferred to a charter high school, Propel Braddock-Hills, which had a campus in a strip mall next to a Family Dollar and a program for kids who had been through the court system.

At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, he tried online learning but soon joined the legion of kids that essentially disconnected from school. He spent his days working drive-through windows at fast-food joints.

Over the course of the six months before his death, Matt attended another alternative school, went back to Propel and finally transferred to the Phase 4 Learning Center, a private school program designed for credit restoration, in the hopes of graduating at age 18.

He was severely behind academically, said Terrie Suica-Reed, founder and CEO of Phase 4, but he had gathered an array of new interests: rap, poetry, graphic design.

Advertisement

“He recorded a few songs in our studio.” said Suica-Reed. “His poetry was profound with positive messages.”

His songs were “mostly rap music with melody,” she recalls. “It was about what life was like as a teen, how to manage as best he could. He spoke of racial justice and gun violence.”

To family, he was shy about his creative pursuits. McLain asked to hear the songs he recorded at Phase 4. He refused. “He said, ‘Auntie, it ain’t nothing’,” McLain said. “I said: ‘It’s something’.”

His new career ambition was T-shirt design. Matt kept a sketchbook of shapes, symbols, logos and words and phrases. He drew several variations of the word peace, Suica-Reed said.

At a school-run violence prevention seminar, he met Lee Davis, a Pittsburgh-area jack-of-all-trades who has worked in marketing, entertainment production, and business and leadership consulting. That background makes him a popular speaker in schools. He has provided insight to many students seeking nontraditional careers.

Advertisement

Matt showed him a design. Davis was blunt: It didn’t look professional. But if Matt worked to come up with something sleeker, with more symmetry and impact, Davis would fund a line of shirts.

After many tries, Matt came up with a design that looked like a bicycle gear. In the middle was “Mindsetz,” the name of his yet-to-be-realized apparel company.

Mind-set was a word that Matt heard countless times in mentoring programs, Davis said.

Davis connected him with a professional graphic designer for the final design, one that he still intends to print on a T-shirt. Imprinted in the gear is the motto Matt chose for his company: Stay in the fight.

He spent his afternoons after school at YES. Matt noticed that one of these boys, age 16, wore battered clothing. He told Pope he was using his own paycheck to buy him clothes at the Target and the sneaker shop next to their office. Pope insisted he use money from the organization.

Advertisement

He shot back that he would match it, dollar for dollar. He called McLain for a donation.

“I think he started out with $40 and he ended up with $140,” said Pope, “just to take this young man shopping so that he wouldn't have to be picked on or he wouldn't have people whisper about him behind his back.”

On the night of the shooting, McLain said she texted Matt to check on him, as she often did. He always sent the same response: “Auntie, I’m cool. You cool?”

She kept waiting for that text.

When she saw news of the shooting on TV, she repeatedly called and texted him. “You just get your feeling in your stomach,” she said. Matt’s father called her later that day. He was dead.

“Even now, we were blessed because,” said McLain. “Even after a tragedy like this, he has left this world knowing so many people and touching so many.”

GiftOutline Gift Article