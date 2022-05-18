Teen digging hole on a beach dies when sand collapses around him

Placeholder while article actions load

A teen died Tuesday while he and his sister were digging a hole in the sand on a New Jersey beach — three days after a 13-year-old boy was killed while tunneling into sand dune in Utah, police said. Levi Caverly, 18, and his 17-year-old sister, from Union, Maine, were visiting Toms River, N.J., with their family, spending an afternoon at the beach where the teens were digging a 10-foot hole using a Frisbee, according to police and local news reports.

At some point, the hole caved in, trapping them, police said.

Caverly’s sister was rescued and treated at the scene, but Caverly died in the collapse, the police said.

The teen’s father, Todd Caverly, wrote Wednesday on Facebook that his son was a “tech nut” who liked computer programming, was involved in the worship team at his church and was a drummer in a teen and young-adult worship band.

“Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought,” he added.

He did not immediately respond to a Facebook message Wednesday from The Washington Post.

On Saturday, 13-year-old Ian Spendlove from Santa Clara, Utah, died after becoming trapped in a tunnel he was digging in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in southwestern Utah, authorities said.

After the sand collapsed into the tunnel, a family member who was with the boy got help from other visitors and law enforcement officers, who immediately started digging to find him. About a half-hour later, he was found more than six feet beneath the sand, according to a statement from Utah State Parks.

State parks officials said first responders tried to resuscitate the boy at the scene, then he was transported via helicopter to a hospital. He never regained brain activity and was declared dead Sunday, the officials said.

“The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to Ian Spendlove’s friends and family impacted by this tragedy,” the statement read.

Bradley Maron, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School who has studied sand-hole collapses over the years, has told media outlets in the past that these kinds of fatalities are not as uncommon as some people may think. In a 2007 letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine, Maron documented 52 cases from 1997 to 2007 in the United States in which people had become buried when beach sand collapsed on them. In 31 of the cases, the victims died, according to the research.

There have been more since.

In 2012, a 12-year-old boy died when a tunnel he was digging on a beach in Long Branch, N.J., collapsed on him, according to NJ.com.

In 2014, a 9-year-old girl suffocated when her sand hole collapsed at an Oregon beach, and a man died that same year in the exact same way at a beach in the Bay Area. Then the next year, a 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after being pulled from a collapsed sand hole in Surf City, a city in Long Beach Island, N.J., according to local news reports.

Then, in 2020, an 8-year-old boy was rescued after vanishing into an 8-foot hole on a beach in Belmar, N.J., according to Asbury Park Press.

“One of these events occur and they’re so dramatic and unexpected and people are asking themselves ‘How could this have happened?' But it’s not a freak accident,” Maron said in a 2017 interview with NBC’s WRC-TV. Maron did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon from The Post.

After Tuesday’s tragedy in New Jersey, Toms River Mayor Maurice B. “Mo” Hill said the city is “heartbroken” for the Caverly family and understands that the joy of the girl’s rescue is mixed with the devastation of losing their son. “I can’t imagine the pain that they must be experiencing,” he said in an emailed statement to The Post.

He urged beachgoers to never dig more than knee-deep in the sand because it “puts yourself and others at risk.”

“The Jersey Shore is a place where families come to make memories, bond and enjoy all that the beach has to offer. This tragedy is a reminder to us all to be vigilant for our loved ones safety in surf and on sand,” he said.

