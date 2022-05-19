A woman slipped a note to a KFC worker. It led to her partner’s arrest.

Placeholder while article actions load

A Memphis KFC worker was suddenly juggling more than just the dinner rush on Sunday evening when a customer passed the employee a note. She was being held captive, the woman had written, and was begging for help, according to the Memphis Police Department. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her partner, Diego Glay, had been holding her against her will and would not let her out of sight, she told police.

The worker called police, a tip that ultimately led to Glay’s arrest that same afternoon.

Glay, 23, has since been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest, court records show. His attorney did not immediately respond to a message from The Washington Post early Wednesday.

Moments after the woman handed the note to the restaurant worker, the employee called a police dispatcher to report the incident, according to an arrest affidavit.

Advertisement

When officers arrived at the restaurant and approached Glay, he disobeyed an officer’s instructions and sprinted off, police said. Officers took him into custody after a short chase.

When police interviewed the woman, she accused Glay of being a physically and emotionally abusive boyfriend. The woman reported that Glay, who police say was armed with a handgun, held her against her will by using verbal threats and beatings. She recounted Glay had punched her in the face when she tried to leave him, the affidavit states. The woman also told police that Glay took away her phone, refused to give it back and would not let her leave for days.

Glay told police the pair had been living in “cheap random hotels around the city,” the affidavit states.

He was taken to the Shelby County jail, where he remains in custody, a corrections employee told The Post. A judge set his bail at $35,000.

He is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for a preliminary hearing on June 1, court records state.

GiftOutline Gift Article