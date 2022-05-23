Missing foster children are often gone for over a month, report says

Placeholder while article actions load

Children who go missing from foster care in the United States are typically gone for more than a month before being found, according to a new federal report highlighting the vulnerabilities of a group whose disappearances rarely make headlines. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Those who disappeared while in foster care were unaccounted for on average 34 days, an analysis of data from 45 state agencies found. But the report released Monday from the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general noted that in nine states, missing foster children were gone for more than 50 days on average, raising their chances of substance use, HIV infection, sex trafficking or involvement with the justice system.

“If they’re not in a situation where they’re being monitored and they have proper guidance, anything can literally happen,” Dan Bittner, an assistant regional inspector general for HHS and one of the report’s authors, said in an interview. “And it does happen.”

The Administration for Children and Families, an HHS department that oversees the nation’s foster care system, did not respond to a request for comment.

While most missing foster children’s stories never become public, some attract attention after their cases end in tragedy. Rilya Wilson, then 4 years old, went missing in 2001 and was gone for 15 months before officials noticed. She was never found. In 2020, 16-year-old Anaiah Walker was found dead in the middle of an Arizona highway after officials say she ran away from her group homes and became a victim of sex trafficking.

Many children who go missing from foster care do so several times, the report found. Between July 2018 and December 2020, state agencies recorded more than 110,000 episodes of missing kids involving roughly 44,000 of the more than 1 million children in foster care during the course of the study. In five states — Nevada, Illinois, New York, Florida and Connecticut — children who went missing did so an average of five to seven times.

Teenagers are much more likely than younger children to go missing, according to the report. Nearly two-thirds of the recorded missing-children episodes involved kids ages 15 to 17, while just 2 percent of the incidents were for those 11 or younger.

Most children included in the report were found, but about 6,600 were still missing at the end of the study. Of those, more than 2,700 were in California. But Bittner said that state relies on counties to run their own foster care programs, which makes him question the communication among agencies and the accuracy of the number of children still missing in California.

California is not the only jurisdiction to not fully administer its foster care program at the state level. Ten other states fully or partly delegate their programs to individual counties, the report says. This kind of disjointed system, Bittner said, raises questions about the coordination between counties when a child goes missing and whether state agencies are appropriately allocating resources to find children.

“Having decentralized information makes it hard to gauge how big the issue is,” he said.

In 12 states, children who went missing from foster care died. One 15-year-old who went missing in California in January 2019 was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Texas three days later, the report says. California officials told the report’s authors that they believed a man accompanying the child gave the lethal drugs.

The inspector general’s report does not include information about how the children went missing — for example, by abduction or by running away — race, ethnicity or type of placement setting. The authors wrote that some of the data provided by state agencies was incomplete, inaccurate or not comparable between states, making it impossible to do a full analysis.

State agencies reported that their most common challenges in making sure children are reported missing promptly and then finding them include getting cooperation from the children’s families and friends, obtaining help from police and finding a foster care placement for children that will discourage them from running away.

While the inspector general’s report makes no recommendations, the authors said they would follow up with the Administration for Children and Families about any policy changes it makes in response. Bittner said he hopes the agency will evaluate why certain states appear to have worse outcomes for missing kids.

“I don’t think we want these children to get lost in the foster care system,” he said, “and literally lost in the eyes of the general public.”

