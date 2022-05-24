At least 14 children, 1 adult killed at Texas elementary school

Placeholder while article actions load

UVALDE, Texas — An 18-year-old gunman killed at least 18 children and three adults at an elementary school in this Texas city Tuesday morning, authorities said. The massacre began at 11:32 a.m., police said, on the third-to-last day of the school year. The shooter opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom, a parent said, sending children fleeing for their lives. They crawled through windows and hid in a nearby funeral home to escape, witnesses said.

The gunman was identified as Salvador Ramos, a resident of Uvalde, said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R). Ramos was believed to have been killed by officers responding to the scene, Abbott said.

Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D) told CNN that the death toll had risen from 14 students earlier in the day.

Some victims were taken to a hospital in San Antonio.

The carnage eclipsed the 2018 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and staff were killed, and carried echoes of the 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., that left 26 victims dead.

The rampage in Texas came as the nation was still reeling from a mass shooting earlier this month in Buffalo, where a gunman killed 10 people in a racist attack.

In the first hours after the school shooting in Texas, law enforcement officials were still trying to determine what the gunman's motive might have been, according to people familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the early stages of the investigation.

Initial information from the scene indicated the gunman used a handgun and may have also used a rifle, these people said. The person identified as the gunman just turned 18, and did not have a criminal record, although it is possible that if there were juvenile arrests, those would have been expunged and not immediately located, the people said.

Two people familiar with the investigation said the initial evidence indicates the gunman bought the weapons used in the attack shortly after his 18th birthday.

President Biden was expected to address the nation Tuesday evening and spoke with Abbott to offer all possible assistance.

Vice President Harris spoke briefly about the shooting in Texas at an event that included members of Congress. “Enough is enough. Enough is enough,” she said. “As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action."

Witnesses described a scene of terror at the school, home to students in the second, third and fourth grades. Video shared on social media showed a person clad in black jogging toward a side door of the school carrying what appeared to be a rifle.

Derek Sotelo, 26, who runs a family-owned auto repair shop, said that he and a co-worker were heading to lunch Tuesday when they heard about six gunshots coming from the school. As they rounded the corner, they saw several women who work at a nearby funeral home, screaming, “He’s shooting! He’s shooting!”

The women said the gunman parked his gray Ford truck in a ditch outside the school, Sotelo said, and when they approached him, thinking he needed assistance, he shot at them. Sotelo said the gunman barricaded himself in the school for a terrible 45 minutes as anxious parents gathered outside, a crowd that grew to more than 300 people.

Inside, Tamica Martinez’s 10-year-old son heard gunfire from the fourth-grade classroom next door. Her son saw two children shot, Martinez said, and escaped the school by crawling out a window.

She rushed to the school when she heard about the shooting but did not find out he was safe until two hours later, when she received a text from her son’s teacher. Her son made it out with only minor scrapes on his arm from the window. “It could have been my son who got shot,” Martinez said.

Sotelo said he saw several teacher and children who had been trapped inside during the ordeal exit the school, including a little girl in a pink and white T-shirt covered in blood, sobbing and injured.

“We saw a little girl full of blood and the parents were screaming, it was an ugly scene,” Sotelo said. “They were just little kids.”

Marcela Cabralez’s 9-year old granddaughter was eating her lunch with the other third-graders when she heard noise coming from outside, including shots and breaking glass. Teachers herded the children behind a curtain, where they all hid, trying desperately not to make any noise. Cabralez’s grandson hid in a bathroom.

Cabralez, a local pastor, received a call from a colleague who runs the funeral home near the school, asking for her help with the children who had taken shelter there. Inside, Cabralez found traumatized students. Some were rocking themselves, holding each other, covering their ears or screaming. Some stared blankly ahead. One by one, the children told Cabralez what they had seen: bullets flying through the windows. Glass breaking all around them. Classmates bleeding.

Cabralez said she spontaneously began to pray. “I tried to let them know they were safe," she said.

City officials and residents struggled to comprehend the horror what had occurred. “All I know is we have a tragedy right now,” said Uvalde City Council member Everardo Zamora, who represents the district that includes Robb Elementary. His nieces and nephews are students at Robb, which he described as “just a regular school. … There’s no words to explain what happened.”

Tuesday’s massacre was one at least 24 acts of gun violence committed on K-12 campuses during regular hours in 2022, according to a Washington Post database. Those shootings have left at least 27 people dead — making this year already the third-worst since 1999.

The spate of incidents follows a deadly trend that began immediately after schools returned to in-person learning last year. In 2021, there were 42 acts of campus gun violence, a tally that smashed the previous record despite most schools remaining closed for the first two months of the year.

In total, more than 300,000 students have now been exposed to gun violence on their campuses since the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

It’s impossible to know with certainty what’s driven the surge over the past 15 months, though researchers have speculated that a spike in gun sales, soaring rates of overall violence, the pandemic and the chaos of the past year all played some role.

The shooting came a day after the FBI released a report saying that the number of active-shooter attacks nationwide had risen sharply last year, doubling the number seen just two years earlier.

In its report, the FBI defined an active shooter attack as one in which a person or people tried to kill others in a populated area. The FBI did not include cases it said were due to factors such as gang violence or “contained residential or domestic disputes.”

There were 61 such attacks last year, including rampages that killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store, eight people at three Atlanta-area spas and four dead at an Oxford, Mich., school.

The number was up from 40 the year before and double the 30 such incidents seen in both 2018 and 2019, the two years before the pandemic. Most of these attacks were not mass killings, which is federally defined as one with at least three victims.

Mark Berman, Annie Gowen, Karin Brulliard, John Woodrow Cox, Alice Crites and Matt Viser contributed to this report.

