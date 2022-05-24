Live updates 14 students dead in Texas elementary school shooting, governor says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at a school in the city of Uvalde on Tuesday.
A 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were in critical condition after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to University Health.
“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.
Biden to speak on Uvalde shooting as soon as he returns from Asia tonight
President Biden has been briefed “on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas” and will continue to receive updates, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.
Biden is on his way back to the United States after a five-day trip to South Korea and Japan, his first to Asia since taking office.
The White House said Biden would address the shooting upon his return, expected Tuesday evening.
“His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House,” Jean-Pierre said.
School district's police chief says gunman is dead, offers few details
The shooter is dead and acted alone, the school district’s chief of police said.
Pete Arredondo confirmed in a brief media appearance that “several” adults and students were injured in the shooting and that “some” died, without providing numbers. Earlier, Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and a teacher were killed.
Arredondo, who did not take any questions from reporters, said an investigation by local and state authorities was ongoing.