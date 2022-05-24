The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates 14 students dead in Texas elementary school shooting, governor says

Law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting in Uvalde, Tex., on Tuesday. (Marco Bello/Reuters)
By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated May 24, 2022 at 5:40 p.m. EDT|Published May 24, 2022 at 4:44 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 students and a teacher were killed in a mass shooting at a school in the city of Uvalde on Tuesday.

Abbott said the shooter was an 18-year-old Uvalde resident who entered the school with a handgun and may also have been carrying a rifle. Inside the school, the gunman “shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly” more than a dozen children and a teacher, Abbott said. The gunman is also dead and it is believed that officers responding to the scene killed him, Abbott said.

View live politics updates

A 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were in critical condition after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, according to University Health.

“President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted.

Here’s what else to know

  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital said shortly before 3 p.m. local time that it had “received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment” and that two people were dead when they arrived at the hospital.
Loading...