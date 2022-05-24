Teens pranked a friend with toy guns — and he shot back, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A Mississippi teen was fatally shot over the weekend during an alleged prank involving water guns that appeared real. Authorities in Jackson, Miss., said three teens on Saturday drove up to a friend’s house on Village Drive, wearing ski masks and toting water guns that resembled assault rifles, according to ABC affiliate WAPT.

Police told the news station that one of the teens, identified by authorities as 15-year-old Christopher Patton, pointed his toy gun at his friend, 16-year-old Joshua Davis — and then Davis shot back with a real gun. Patton was struck in the chest and died, police said.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn told NBC affiliate WLBT that no one was taken into custody. At this time, he said, police are investigating the case as a justifiable homicide, in which the person is absolved from any criminal liability.

Hearn did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning from The Washington Post.

Officials with Jackson Public Schools said the school community is “deeply saddened” by the death of Patton, a 10th-grader at Callaway High School.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, teachers and classmates,” school district officials said in a statement Tuesday to The Post.

The two other teens who were involved in the incident Saturday were not harmed, police said.

Gun Violence Archive, which collects data on shootings across the United States, shows that at least 17 other children and teenagers have been fatally shot in Mississippi this year, at least four of them in Jackson.

In January, 14-year-old DeMarcus McGinnis was killed and three other teens were injured in a shooting at a gas station.

In April, two teens were shot and killed in separate incidents in Jackson. On April 22, a 15-year-old, identified by authorities as Christopher Lewis Jr., was fatally shot in the face by another teen, police said. The next week, 14-year-old Johnquis Kelly and two other teens were shot at with an assault-style rifle while shopping for shoes, police said. Authorities said Kelly was killed and the others were critically injured.

Then over Mother’s Day weekend, 15-year-old Jeremy Hackett was shot twice and died, according to local reports.

