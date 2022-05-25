The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Texas school shooting leaves 21 dead, renews U.S. gun control calls

Key updates
Biden voices grief and anger at shooting: ‘I am sick and tired of it’
Gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
Politicians pleaded for “common sense” gun laws after at least 19 students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Uvalde, Tex., on May 24. (Video: The Washington Post)
By
, 
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated May 25, 2022 at 4:42 a.m. EDT|Published May 25, 2022 at 4:09 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

The massacre in a Texas elementary school that killed at least 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday — the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings in the United States — renewed emotional pleas for stronger gun control. Those killed in the attack, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, included a veteran educator and two 10-year-old fourth graders, though the majority of the victims have yet to be officially identified.

Authorities say Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, opened fire at the school, where he was killed by law enforcement. Children injured in the shooting were hospitalized Tuesday, with at least one, a 10-year-old girl, in critical condition. The gunman’s grandmother was also in critical condition at a hospital in nearby San Antonio after authorities say he shot her at her home.

President Biden called for the United States to “stand up to the gun lobby.” In an address to the nation, Biden asked: “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Without naming any names — or even any political party — Biden said that “we will not forget” those who obstruct or delay gun-control legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved Tuesday evening to put two House-passed gun-control bills on the Senate calendar, as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) — who was a U.S. congressman during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 — said he would “get down on my hands and knees” to beg his fellow senators to pass gun-control legislation. Some Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democratic efforts to change gun laws.

Here’s what else to know

  • Families of Robb Elementary School students gathered at a community center in Uvalde late into the night on Tuesday, waiting to hear if their children had been killed or taken to a hospital. One woman said her niece, who survived the attack, “saw blood everywhere.”
  • Former president Donald Trump (R), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) are scheduled to address the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston, which starts on Friday.
  • A neighbor and a friend of the shooter separately recounted to The Washington Post how the gunman had been bullied and had a fraught home life as a child.
  • The FBI released a report Monday saying that the number of “active shooter” attacks nationwide rose sharply last year, doubling from two years earlier.
Loading...