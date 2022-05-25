Live updates Texas school shooting leaves 21 dead, renews U.S. gun control calls

The massacre in a Texas elementary school that killed at least 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday — the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings in the United States — renewed emotional pleas for stronger gun control. Those killed in the attack, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade, included a veteran educator and two 10-year-old fourth graders, though the majority of the victims have yet to be officially identified.
Authorities say Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, opened fire at the school, where he was killed by law enforcement. Children injured in the shooting were hospitalized Tuesday, with at least one, a 10-year-old girl, in critical condition. The gunman’s grandmother was also in critical condition at a hospital in nearby San Antonio after authorities say he shot her at her home.
President Biden called for the United States to “stand up to the gun lobby.” In an address to the nation, Biden asked: “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Without naming any names — or even any political party — Biden said that “we will not forget” those who obstruct or delay gun-control legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) moved Tuesday evening to put two House-passed gun-control bills on the Senate calendar, as Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) — who was a U.S. congressman during the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 — said he would “get down on my hands and knees” to beg his fellow senators to pass gun-control legislation. Some Republicans, meanwhile, criticized Democratic efforts to change gun laws.
Here’s what else to know
Shooting victim Eva Mireles 'always went above and beyond’Return to menu
Eva Mireles, 44, an educator for 17 years, taught fourth graders at Robb Elementary School, according to her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, who confirmed her niece was among those slain. Delgado said her nephew, Ruben Ruiz, was a police officer with the Uvalde school district and was married to Mireles. The couple shared a daughter who recently graduated from college, Delgado said.
Delgado said Mireles was cheerful and active, and recalled a time she got up before sunrise with other relatives for a hike during a family gathering. “She did all she could to live a long life, and here it was cut short,” Delgado said in a phone interview early Wednesday.
Audrey Garcia said she will never forget the attention Mireles paid to her now 23-year-old daughter, Gabby, when she was in third grade.
“My daughter has Down syndrome, and she was one of the first students at that time to be included in a regular classroom,” said Garcia, who now lives in San Antonio. “Ms. Mireles always went above and beyond. She never saw Gabby as having less potential than any of the other students.”
On Tuesday, Garcia posted a photo on Twitter of her daughter and Mireles that she said demonstrated the teacher’s dedication. Garcia said she last heard from Mireles about two years ago, after a local television station did a story on her daughter’s graduation from high school and new jewelry business. Mireles would often reach out around Christmas, Garcia said, because Gabby had given her an ornament as a gift.
My daughter’s beautiful teacher was the teacher who was killed in Uvalde, TX. Eva (Ms Mireles) taught Gabby in elementary school. She was a beautiful person & dedicated teacher. She believed in Gabby & went above & beyond to teach her as you can see below. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/qMlVoVEUrY— Audrey (@audreymg0928) May 24, 2022
“She would say that she always thought about Gabby when she put up her Christmas tree,” Garcia said. “After all those years, she still cared about Gabby as a student. I just want everyone to know what kind of person she was and what kind of educator she was. I don’t want her to be forgotten.”
Biden voices grief and anger at shooting: ‘I am sick and tired of it’Return to menu
President Biden, in remarks that intermingled despair and anger, attempted to shame Congress on gun control Tuesday while openly questioning why the country he now leads has been incapable of coming up with an antidote to the mass shootings that show no signs of abating.
A father who has lost two of his own children, a man who has delivered perhaps more eulogies than any living politician, and a president who is confronting numerous challenges was forced, once again, to console a country reeling from tragedy.
“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” he said during a seven-minute address from the Roosevelt Room at the White House after news of the mass killing at a school in Uvalde, Tex. “It’s time to turn this pain into action.”
Neighbor says gunman had fraught home lifeReturn to menu
Ruben Flores, 41, who lived next to Salvador Ramos and his mother, tried to be a kind of father figure to Ramos, who had ”a pretty rough life with his mom,” he said.
Ramos grew up living with his mother and his older sister in a home on Hood Street, in what Flores called a “quiet neighborhood.” Flores and his wife, Becky Flores, would invite Ramos to barbecues at their house and for sleepovers with their son, who was a few years younger.
Ramos was a quiet child, who went by the nickname “pelon,” Spanish for bald, because his hair was often cut so short when he was younger, Flores said. But as Ramos grew older, Flores said, problems at home became more acute and more apparent to neighbors. He said his son’s friendship with Ramos fizzled about four years ago. He described seeing police at the house and witnessing blowups between Ramos and his mother.
Ramos moved from the Hood Street home to his grandmother’s home across town a few months ago, Flores said. He said he last saw the grandmother on Sunday, when she stopped by the Hood Street property, which she also owned. She told him she was in the process of evicting Ramos’s mother, Flores said.
Last year, Texas made it easier to carry handguns without a background check or licenseReturn to menu
Texas is one of the easiest states in the nation to buy and carry guns, and last year, Texas Republicans made it even easier by passing a law that allows almost anyone over the age of 21 to carry a handgun in public without a background check or license.
The Texas Tribune reported at the time that it was “an expansion of gun rights so divisive Republican leaders in previous years refused to touch it.”
The law says that anyone 21 or older who is legally eligible to own a gun in their home can carry it in most public spaces without a license or training. It eliminated the background check requirement Texans would have needed to pass to be licensed to carry a gun in public. It came two years after back-to-back mass shootings in Texas, including a 2019 racially motivated attack at a Walmart in El Paso.
Texas has very weak standards for background checks to begin with, said Ari Freilich, the state policy director for the gun-control group Giffords.
With the exception of people with felony convictions, Freilich said, a number of people with criminal convictions — including some domestic violence and hate-crime offenses — can pass a background check in Texas to have a gun in their home. Now, they can carry their handguns in public, too.
Giffords ranks Texas — the home of seven mass shootings over the past 10 years — as the 15th-worst state in the nation for gun control.
The U.S. Supreme Court could soon drastically expand the right to carry guns in public by knocking down a New York law that restricts who is allowed to carry a gun outside the home.
Gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends sayReturn to menu
The gunman in Tuesday’s elementary school massacre was a lonely 18-year-old who was bullied over a childhood speech impediment, suffered from a fraught home life and lashed out violently against peers and strangers recently and over the years, friends and relatives said.
Using weapons purchased this month, days after his 18th birthday, authorities said, Salvador Rolando Ramos shot and critically wounded his grandmother. He then went on a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School near his home in Uvalde, Tex., killing at least 19 children and two adults and injuring others.
Ramos also was fatally shot, apparently by police. The Texas Department of Public Safety said he was wearing body armor and armed with a rifle.
At least 19 children, 2 teachers killed at Texas elementary schoolReturn to menu
UVALDE, Tex. — A gunman wearing body armor and carrying a rifle killed at least 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in this Texas city on Tuesday, authorities said.
It was the deadliest mass shooting to unfold at an American school in nearly a decade.
The massacre began at 11:32 a.m., police said, on the third-to-last day of the school year. The shooter opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom, a parent said, sending children fleeing for their lives. They crawled through windows and hid in a nearby funeral home to escape, witnesses said.
Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that 19 children and two teachers were confirmed dead. The gunman was killed by law enforcement officials.
Before the gunman drove to the school, he shot his grandmother, police said. She was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, as were several other victims.