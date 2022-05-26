‘Abbott Elementary’ creator rejects calls for school shooting episode

Placeholder while article actions load

Since ABC’s hit mockumentary “Abbott Elementary” premiered in December, viewers and critics have praised star and creator Quinta Brunson for finding humor in the issues teachers face at underfunded public schools. Storylines address a lack of resources to pay for books or school repairs and resistance to new technologies in the classroom.

But there is one topic Brunson doesn’t plan to address — school shootings.

Brunson said that in the wake of Tuesday’s rampage at a Texas elementary school, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman, fans have suggested she write an episode with an active shooter at Abbott Elementary.

“wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write. people are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment,’” Brunson, 32, wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday.

Half-hour comedy programs rarely feature school shooting episodes. They have mainly appeared in long-running teen dramas, including “Glee,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Degrassi: The Next Generation” and “One Tree Hill.”

Advertisement

“Abbott Elementary,” which finished its first season in April and is scheduled to return this fall, follows five dedicated teachers, a self-serving principal and an eccentric custodian at a Philadelphia public school. “Abbott” has emerged as a breakout hit among network sitcoms, blowing past average viewership numbers. The show’s ratings quadrupled across all platforms within weeks of its premiere, with viewership reaching 7.1 million in January.

Brunson, whose mother was a teacher at a Philadelphia public school, has spoken publicly about her desire to give back to educators. In an interview with NPR’s “Fresh Air,” she said the network and studio agreed to use the marketing budget to buy school supplies for teachers. In March, ABC announced a partnership with Scholastic that would provide free books to students and staff at seven low-income schools. Brunson was also involved in a $20,000 donation to her middle school.

Teachers approve of the show, and while Brunson has used it to address some societal problems, she said Hollywood can’t fix an issue as serious as the scourge of shootings in American schools.

Advertisement

For that, she said, viewers must demand action from their elected officials.

Exhibit A: one of many. pic.twitter.com/mxcKWl3c17 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) May 25, 2022

“I’m begging you,” Brunson tweeted. She included a screenshot of a message from one fan offering “just an idea.”

“For the eventual series finale, a school shooting episode to highlight the numerous ones in this nation,” the fan wrote. “Formulate an angle that would get our government to understand why laws need to pass. I think Abbott Elementary can affect change.”

Brunson called the request and others like it flawed.

“we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains,” she wrote. “im sad about it.”

GiftOutline Gift Article