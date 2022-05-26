National Photos since Columbine show cycle of gun violence in schools Nearly 200 children and others have lost their lives in shootings on K-12 campuses since 1999 People gather for a vigil for those killed at Columbine high school in Littleton, Colo. on April 21, 1999. (Susan Biddle/The Washington Post )

Share this story

At least 185 children, teachers and other people have lost their lives in school shootings since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, according to a database tracking gun violence at K-12 campuses by The Washington Post. Since that horrific day in Littleton, Colo., there have been over 300 shootings during school hours — including nearly 80 that resulted in at least one death.

Advertisement

Gunfire has rang out in classrooms, schoolyards, bathrooms and parking lots. The brutality of these shootings doesn’t cease when the bullets stop. There are more than 311,000 children who have now witnessed gun violence in a place meant to be safe.

For many, the trauma persists.

Over 23 years, the photographs that follow when first responders rush to a massacre begin to look eerily similar. The shock plastered on yet another grief-stricken face. Children escorted from their school by hand. Tears and hugs at another candlelight vigil. The repetition of these frames speaks to the devastation of this cycle of violence. They document utter tragedy thrust upon yet another group of children.

These are images from some of the deadliest shootings in recent years.

Columbine High School, Littleton, Colo.

April 20, 1999: Two teenage boys, each heavily armed, fired indiscriminately at fellow students and staff, killing 13 people and injuring 21.

Santana High School, Santee, Calif.

March 5, 2001: A 15-year-old boy with a .22-caliber revolver went on a shooting rampage for six minutes, killing two people and wounding 13 others.

Rocori High School, Cold Spring, Minn.

Sept. 24, 2003: A 15-year-old boy with a .22-caliber handgun fatally wounded two students in a school hallway.

Red Lake High School, Red Lake, Minn.

Mar 21, 2005: A 16-year-old boy with a Glock .40-caliber handgun and a pump-action shotgun went on a rampage at the school, killing seven and injuring seven more before ending his own life.

West Nickel Mines Amish School, Nickel Mines, Pa.

Oct 2, 2006: A 32-year-old man with several guns held students and staff hostage before wounding five of them and killing five more, then himself.

Chardon High School, Chardon, Ohio

Feb 27, 2012: A 17-year-old boy with a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun opened fire in the cafeteria, killing three students and injuring three more.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newton, Conn.

Dec 14, 2012: A 20-year-old man with a Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle went on a rampage through the school, killing 20 children and six staff members and injuring two other people.

Marysville Pilchuck High School, Marysville, Wash.

Oct 24, 2014: A 15-year-old boy with a .40-caliber Beretta semiautomatic handgun opened fire in the cafeteria, killing four students and injuring a fifth before he killed himself.

North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino, Calif.

Apr 10, 2017: A 53-year-old man with a .357-caliber revolver opened fire in the classroom of his estranged wife, killing her and a student and injuring another child.

Aztec High School, Aztec, N.M.

Dec 7, 2017: A 21-year-old man with a Glock 9mm semiautomatic handgun shot and killed two students before firing at others and eventually killing himself.

Marshall County High School, Benton, Ky.

Jan 23, 2018: A 15-year-old boy with a handgun went on a shooting rampage at the school, fatally wounding two students and injuring 14 other people.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Fla.

Feb 14, 2018: A 19-year-old man with an AR-15-style rifle killed 17 people and injured 17 more during a shooting rampage at the school.

Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe, Tex.

May 18, 2018: A 17-year-old boy with a Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver opened fire at the school, killing 10 people and wounding 13 others.

Saugus High School, Saugus, Calif.

Nov 14, 2019: A 16-year-old boy with a .45 caliber handgun opened fire at the school, killing two teens and wounding three others.

Oxford High School, Oxford, Mich.

Nov 30, 2021: A 15-year-old boy opened fire at the school, killing four teens and wounding at least seven other people.

Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Tex.

May 24, 2022: An 18-year-old opened fire inside the school, killing 19 children and two adults.

About this story:

Reporting provided by The Washington Post School Shootings Database.

GiftOutline Gift Article