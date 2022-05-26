Live updates Texas town mourns as school shooter’s grim messages surface

Families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Tuesday shooting in Uvalde, Tex., are set to collect the victims’ bodies on Thursday as the details of the massacre start to come into focus, and as calls for gun control mount following the nation’s second-deadliest school shooting.
The circumstances of the shooting are becoming clearer as officials gather evidence, including messages sent by the gunman, Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, on social media, saying he was going to “shoot an elementary school.”
Still, with the gunman dead, questions remain about the motive and other circumstances of the shooting, as details of his troubled childhood come to light. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speculated that mental illness was a factor, while Democrats renewed calls for gun control. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke — after interrupting Abbott at a news conference — said “we owe the children in the next school where a gunman’s going to walk in with an AR-15 unless we intervene and stop that — we owe them something.”
Here’s what else to know
Firearms killed more children and adolescents in 2020 than car accidents
Firearms killed more children and adolescents in 2020 than car accidents, which had long been the leading cause of death for youngsters, a Washington Post analysis found.
The change was caused by a 30 percent increase in guns deaths for youths 19 and under in 2020. Gun deaths continued to outpace cars for that age group in 2021, The Post found, as the rate of gun killings increased another 8 percent.
The Post analysis reviewed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention death records for youngsters ages 1 through 19 from 2011 through October 2021. A research letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week pointed out that firearms had become the leading cause of death for those ages in 2020, passing motor vehicle deaths, which include pedestrians, cyclists and skateboarders.
The Post found deep racial disparities within the overall pattern. Non-Hispanic Black youths are the only group for whom guns are deadlier than cars. For non-Hispanic Whites, Hispanics and non-Hispanic Native Americans, cars still kill many more youngsters than guns do, The Post found.
Black youths, who have long suffered the highest gun death rates among all racial and ethnic groups, experienced a 39 percent jump — the largest increase — in 2020. The rate for Black youths increased another 13 percent in the first 10 months of 2021, the latest for which CDC death records are available.
'Second amendment is not absolute,' Biden says
President Biden, speaking Wednesday at the White House before signing an executive order on policing, said he’ll travel to Texas “in the coming days” to meet with victims’ families.
“I’m just sick and tired of what’s going on and continues to go on,” Biden said.
The president said “common sense” gun control would not “negatively affect” the Second Amendment, and added that the amendment is “not absolute.”
“When it was passed, you couldn’t own a cannon, you couldn’t own certain kinds of weapons,” Biden said. “The idea that [an 18-year-old] can walk into a store and buy weapons of war designed and marketed to kill, I think is wrong, just violates common sense.”
The president also urged the Senate to confirm his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, Steve Dettelbach, a former U.S. prosecutor. Dettelbach appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, the first day of his confirmation hearings.
The ATF, Biden noted, has not had a permanent director since 2015. The federal agency enforces gun-related laws and regulates the licensing and possession of guns.
“The Senate should confirm him without delay, without excuse,” Biden said.
The executive order on policing that the president signed Wednesday, the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, will create national accreditation standards, a database for problem officers, and incentives to ban chokeholds.
A grisly checklist and a sickening rampage: Inside the Uvalde massacre
UVALDE, Tex. — The gray Ford pickup truck veered into a ditch with such force that people who live on the block assumed it was an accident and rushed over to help the driver.
Instead, according to witness and police accounts, Salvador Rolando Ramos emerged wearing tactical gear and carrying an AR-15-style rifle he bought this month just after his 18th birthday. Bystanders scattered as Ramos hopped a fence, exchanged gunfire with a school police officer and entered through a side door to Robb Elementary. Inside, he embarked on a deadly rampage that brought the national scourge of school shootings to a fourth-grade classroom in this southern Texas town.
“That’s where the carnage began,” Steven McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Wednesday.
Victims' bodies expected to be released to families by end of day
The bodies of the victims from Tuesday’s massacre should be released to their families by the end of the day Thursday or sooner, said Lalo Diaz, a justice of the peace in Uvalde County, who is handling the inquest.
Diaz, whose role is akin to a county coroner, said he and the Bexar County medical examiner visited the shooting scene on Tuesday, as officials worked to identify the victims killed at the school.
“Young children don’t carry an ID with them,” Diaz said in a brief interview. “And we can’t just show them to families and put them up in pictures, because there’s a bad scene.”
Diaz said he expected to release preliminary reports on the causes of death within 5 to 10 days, with final reports likely taking a few months. He also said officials were trying to get the victims’ remains back to their families as soon as possible.
“I just feel horrible that the family has to wait at this time, but there’s a crime scene and there’s an investigation that has to take place,” he said Wednesday morning. “We wish we could’ve gotten the kids back to their families last night. … My number one concern is just to hurry up and get them back, so they can spend time with their loved ones. And it’s just heartbreaking.”
Gunman's friend said he often used Yubo app
Stephen Garcia said Salvador Rolando Ramos often used the Yubo app, a platform where users can swipe on each other’s profile, Tinder-style, or hang out in live-streaming rooms and virtually ‘meet’ other users by playing games and chatting with them.
Garcia, who considered himself Ramos’s best friend in eighth grade, said Ramos didn’t have it easy in school. “He would get bullied hard, like bullied by a lot of people,” Garcia said. “Over social media, over gaming, over everything.
“He was the nicest kid, the most shyest kid. He just needed to break out of his shell.”
One time, he posted a photo of himself wearing black eyeliner, Garcia said, which brought on a slew of comments using a derogatory term for a gay person.
Garcia said he tried to stand up for him. But when Garcia and his mother relocated to another part of Texas for her job, “he just started being a different person,” Garcia said. “He kept getting worse and worse, and I don’t even know.”
'We are all here for the same reason': Uvalde community members donate blood
Several health facilities in Uvalde, Tex., issued appeals for blood donations to assist the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting. Herby Ham Activity Center held an emergency drive Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.
New details emerge about attack, shooter's threatening messages
UVALDE, Tex. — The gunman who opened fire at an elementary school here shared his intentions to carry out an attack in private social media messages shortly before slaughtering at least 19 children and two adults, officials said Wednesday.
Speaking a day after the gunman attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., authorities laid out a bleak account of the carnage that had devastated this community. They said the gunman, wielding rifles he had purchased only days earlier, shot his grandmother in the face before storming the school, where he massacred small children — all of them, the officials said, inside a single classroom.
“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said at a news briefing on Wednesday.