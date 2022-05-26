Live updates Texas town mourns as school shooter’s grim messages surface

The bodies of the victims from Tuesday’s massacre should be released to their families by the end of the day Thursday or sooner, said Lalo Diaz, a justice of the peace in Uvalde County, who is handling the inquest.

Diaz, whose role is akin to a county coroner, said he and the Bexar County medical examiner visited the shooting scene on Tuesday, as officials worked to identify the victims killed at the school.

“Young children don’t carry an ID with them,” Diaz said in a brief interview. “And we can’t just show them to families and put them up in pictures, because there’s a bad scene.”

Diaz said he expected to release preliminary reports on the causes of death within 5 to 10 days, with final reports likely taking a few months. He also said officials were trying to get the victims’ remains back to their families as soon as possible.