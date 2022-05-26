The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Texas town mourns as school shooter’s grim messages surface

Key updates
New details emerge about attack, shooter’s threatening messages
Mourners gather for a prayer circle after a Wednesday vigil at the Uvalde County Fairplex. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
Updated May 26, 2022 at 4:55 a.m. EDT|Published May 26, 2022 at 3:47 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Tuesday shooting in Uvalde, Tex., are set to collect the victims’ bodies on Thursday as the details of the massacre start to come into focus, and as calls for gun control mount following the nation’s second-deadliest school shooting.

The circumstances of the shooting are becoming clearer as officials gather evidence, including messages sent by the gunman, Salvador Rolando Ramos, 18, on social media, saying he was going to “shoot an elementary school.”

Still, with the gunman dead, questions remain about the motive and other circumstances of the shooting, as details of his troubled childhood come to light. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) speculated that mental illness was a factor, while Democrats renewed calls for gun control. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke — after interrupting Abbott at a news conference — said “we owe the children in the next school where a gunman’s going to walk in with an AR-15 unless we intervene and stop that — we owe them something.”

Here’s what else to know

Loading...