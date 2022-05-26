Gunman was inside school for an hour before he was killed by police

Placeholder while article actions load

Everyone was being told to stand back. Desperate parents gathering outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., were ordered by police to move away as they begged officers in tactical gear to go inside after a gunman. Some tried to rush in themselves; one man was pinned to the ground by officers, video recorded at the scene shows, and a witness told The Washington Post that a woman was handcuffed.

In bursts of chatter on an open radio channel on Tuesday, local ambulance drivers were directed to reports of injuries at a dangerous situation at the school, but cautioned to give law enforcement space to do their job. “Please, just stay back,” a voice told them. “I’ll call you guys up one at a time if we need you.”

But even as police from local, state and federal agencies responded to the scene, an hour passed before a heavily armed tactical team entered a 4th grade classroom and killed 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, according to video and information provided for the first time Thursday by public officials. By then, the gunman had fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others — America’s deadliest school massacre in almost a decade.

At a chaotic news conference Thursday, Victor Escalon Jr., a regional director at the Texas Department of Public Safety, gave a starkly different account of the police response to the massacre than what officials had said earlier this week.

Some 12 minutes elapsed between Ramos crashing his pickup truck near the school and entering the building, Escalon said. During that period, the gunman opened fire on witnesses, and a 911 caller reported a man carrying a gun. Police did not arrive until the gunman had entered the school, however, Escalon said. And when he shot at the officers, they retreated to await backup.

The new details were released as authorities faced growing questions over the response by law enforcement to the attack and the use of tactics that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other officials previously claimed helped to prevent more deaths at the school.

“It is a fact that because of their quick response getting on the scene, being able to respond to the gunman and eliminate the gunman, they were able to save lives,” Abbott said on Wednesday.

After two days in which officials had offered partial and contradictory details of the timeline of the shooting, Escalon offer another, equally confusing account on Thursday.

He said the gunman, who had shot his grandmother and fled in a pickup truck, crashed the vehicle at 11:28 a.m. Photographs from the scene show the gray Ford pickup stopped next to broken railings at a ditch-like concrete area beside the western perimeter of the school grounds.

At 11:30 a.m., police received the first 911 call reporting that a man who had crashed a vehicle was carrying a gun, according to Escalon.

Escalon said witnesses described the gunman exiting the passenger side of his truck carrying a rifle and a bag. He opened fire on two people who had walked out of a funeral home across the street, according to Escalon’s telling of the witness accounts. The gunman then walked toward the school, climbed a fence, and shot at the school from a parking lot.

Officials had previously stated that the gunman was confronted by a school police officer who fired at him. Later, they said the officer had confronted him but did not open fire. Escalon said on Thursday that both versions were inaccurate: No officer confronted the gunman before he entered the west side of the school at 11:40 a.m., Escalon said, adding that he walked through a door that appeared to have been unlocked.

Four minutes later, according to Escalon, officers from the Uvalde Police Department and the school district police department arrived at the school. Escalon offered unclear statements about how close those officers got to Ramos. Having first said the officers were “inside making entry” and took cover after coming under fire, he then said: “They don’t make entry initially because of the gunfire.”

“They hear gunfire, they take rounds, they move back, get cover,” Escalon said.

Since the 1999 massacre at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., many police departments have trained officers to go after an attacker as soon as possible, to minimize the number of teachers and children shot. Before then, guidance often emphasized waiting for specially trained officers, such as a SWAT team. The speed and willingness of officers to pursue shooters into buildings has been called into question following other attacks in recent years, including the massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018.

“In any active shooter situation, the protocol is to address the threat. You go at the threat, you go at where the gunfire is at because you’re trying to stop the threat,” Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez said in an interview on Thursday.

According to witnesses and video, there was a substantive police presence outside the school as frantic parents and onlookers gathered.

Derek Sotelo, who runs a nearby auto shop, said he watched from the funeral home as officers arrived and began clustering around a school entrance that faces a parking lot. “There were a lot of cops surrounding that door,” Sotelo said, adding that he did not know if any of the officers entered.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Texas DPS chief Steven C. McCraw said that after the gunman opened fire, officers “engage[d] the active shooter and continue[d] to keep him pinned down in that location” until a tactical team could get inside.

But Escalon on Thursday appeared to play down the notion of ongoing exchanges of fire between the time the gunman entered the 4th grade classroom and when police confronted him about an hour later. “The majority of the gunfire was in the beginning" of the incident, he said.

Previously, police spokesmen had said the gunman “barricaded himself inside" the classroom for a period of time, rendering officers unable to get to him.

Police and public officials have cautioned that their massive investigation is ongoing and what is known about the shooting will undoubtedly change in coming days and weeks. Still, social media postings and witness interviews have helped reconstruct portions of what happened — calling into question some accounts by authorities.

The school announced on Facebook at 11:43 a.m. that it was locked down due to gunshots in the area. "The students and staff are safe in the building,” it said.

At that point, the shooter had been inside the school for three minutes, according to the timeline Escalon gave Thursday. One minute after that — at the exact time that Escalon said officers attempted to enter the building and then retreated after being fired at — a resident said in his own Facebook post that there was a shootout in front of the school.

Javier Cazares, whose nine-year-old daughter Jacklyn was inside, said in an interview that he and other men demanded action as they huddled by a door to the school. “There were five or six of [us] fathers, hearing the gunshots, and [police officers] were telling us to move back,” Cazares said. “We didn’t care about us. We wanted to storm the building.”

Cazares later learned Jacklyn had been shot and killed.

Some children managed to flee the school at 12:00 p.m., according to video reviewed by The Post. At 12:06, the school published another alert on the lockdown, again stating: “The students and staff are safe in the buildings.” Eleven minutes after that, however, it updated with a starker message: There was “an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site.”

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.), whose district includes Uvalde, said he was told in a briefing that gunfire appeared to halt for a half-hour period after the gunman was barricaded or trapped in the classroom.

“That’s where there’s kind of a lull in the action," Gonzales told CNN. “All of it, I understand, lasted about an hour, but this is where there’s kind of a 30-minute lull. They feel as if they’ve got him barricaded in. The rest of the students in the school are now leaving.”

Citing preliminary information, Escalon on Thursday said that “during the negotiation there wasn’t much gunfire, other than trying to keep the officers at bay.” Authorities had not previously mentioned any negotiations between law enforcement and the gunman, and Escalon did not elaborate.

Eventually, a tactical team of federal and local officers was put together. Agents from an elite Border Patrol tactical unit led a phalanx into the classroom protected by a ballistic shield. They fired at the gunman, according to two federal law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide preliminary details. The gunman fired at the officers as they entered, one official said. During the exchange of fire, the official said, one agent was shot in the foot and grazed in the head.

Authorities have not said precisely what time the gunman was shot, but Escalon on Thursday said it was approximately one hour after the first responding officers arrived. Uvalde police announced on social media at 1:06 p.m. that the gunman was under the control of law enforcement.

Police elsewhere have faced similar scrutiny over their responses to mass shootings. More than a week after 17 people were killed at Parkland in February 2018, officials acknowledged that the Broward County sheriff’s deputy working as a school resource officer remained outside throughout the massacre and failed to confront the attacker.

Scot Peterson, the former deputy, was charged with child neglect and negligence in 2019. He has said he did not know where the shots were coming from. An arrest affidavit said that he had active-shooter training two years before the Parkland massacre, during which officers were told about the need to respond urgently, because “every time you hear a gunshot in an active shooter incident, you have to believe that is another victim being killed.”

A state commission investigating the shooting later faulted multiple other officers for not acting quickly enough, saying that several had failed to try and confront the attacker. Several deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office were seen or described taking the time to put on ballistic vests, “sometimes in excess of one minute and in response to hearing gunshots,” the commission said. A half-dozen deputies arrived near the building where the shooting took place, most of them heard gunshots and they “did not immediately move toward the gunshots to confront the shooter,” the report concluded. One sergeant “remained behind his car in a position of personal safety,” the report said.

After the June 2016 massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., police were criticized for waiting for hours to breach the club’s walls and attack the gunman after they had pursued him earlier inside the building. Police had fired at the shooter before settling into a standoff with him while he remained inside a bathroom with club patrons.

The then-Orlando police chief defended the agency’s response, saying that the gunman had stopped firing while barricaded inside the bathroom, transforming the scene from an active shooter into a hostage standoff.

Silvia Foster-Frau, Nick Miroff, Tim Craig and Meryl Kornfield contributed to this report.

