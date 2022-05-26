What did police do at Texas school shooting? A timeline emerges.

Texas public safety officials initially said Ramos stormed the school despite encountering a school police officer and offered conflicting information about whether the two exchanged gunfire. But Victor Escalon Jr., South Texas regional director for the state Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Thursday that officials’ early reports were wrong and that Ramos was not challenged as he entered.
Ramos “walked in unobstructed,” he said. Interviews, video and emergency line audio show how about an hour passed before officers stopped the gunman.
Late morning: Ramos’s grandmother calls police after he shoots her
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Ramos’s 66-year-old grandmother was able to call police after Ramos shot her. Authorities have not released the exact timing or content of the call. Ramos sent private messages about his attack just beforehand on one of Facebook’s platforms, according to the social media giant; Abbott said at a news conference Wednesday that Ramos expressed his intentions to shoot his grandmother about 30 minutes before arriving at Robb Elementary and said he was going to “shoot an elementary school” less than 15 minutes before arriving.
A woman who identified herself as Ramos’s mother told The Washington Post this week that his grandmother was expected to recover.
11:28 a.m.: Ramos crashes, prompting 911 call and soon starts shooting
Ramos crashed his grandmother’s gray Ford truck near Robb Elementary at 11:28 a.m., Escalon said. Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Ramos rammed into a railing, prompting a resident to call 911 and report that the driver seemed to have a rifle.
Derek Sotelo, who runs a family-owned auto repair shop, said he heard about six gunshots coming from the elementary school and ran into women who recounted trying to help the gunman after his crash. The women said Ramos shot at them, according to Sotelo.
Escalon confirmed Thursday that Ramos shot at two “witnesses” and continued walking toward the school.
“Now he’s in the parking lot, shooting at the school,” Escalon said. “Multiple times.”
11:40 a.m.: Gunman walks into the school unhindered, official says
Escalon said the gunman walked “into the west side” of the elementary school at 11:40 a.m. “He was not confronted by anybody,” Escalon said — despite Department of Public safety officials’ earlier claims that a school police officer “engaged” Ramos and was wounded.
Considine had said the officer and Ramos exchanged gunfire. Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez told The Post on Thursday that investigators received an early report indicating the officer shot at Ramos.
11:43 a.m.: School announces lockdown after gunshots
Robb Elementary announced a lockdown “due to gunshots in the area” at 11:43 a.m. and claimed that students and staff were “safe in the building.”
11:44 a.m.: Local police arrive and come under fire, authorities say
Four minutes after Ramos entered the school, Escalon said, Uvalde police and police with the school district “are inside, making entry.”
“They hear gunfire. They take rounds. They move back, get cover,” Escalon said. “And during that time, they approach where the suspect is at.”
Ramos quickly made his way to a fourth-grade classroom, officials said. Olivarez told CNN that Ramos “barricaded himself by locking the door and just started shooting children and teachers that were inside that classroom.”
“Officers are there, the initial officers,” Escalon said Thursday. But they did not enter the classroom because they were under gunfire, he said. Ramos fired most of his shots early on, Escalon said, saying he could not immediately offer a precise number.
11:54 a.m.: Video shows family members frustrated with police
A video recorded outside the school starting at 11:54 a.m. captures parents criticizing the police response to the gunman apparently inside the building. “They need to go in there,” a man says in the video verified by The Post and Storyful, accusing police of “standing outside.” Just before noon, the video shows students’ family members confronting a uniformed officer who pushes a man back and yells at people to retreat across the street.
By 12 p.m., video showed children running away from the school.
Escalon said police were working to assemble the right resources — “specialty equipment,” body armor, negotiators — and also evacuating students and teachers.
“They were taking gunfire … developing a team to make entry to stop him,” Escalon said.
12:23 p.m.: Scene ‘remains active,’ police say
In a Facebook update time-stamped 12:23 p.m., the Uvalde Police Department asked parents to pick students up at SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center — about a five-minute drive from the elementary school — and said the shooting scene was still “active.” The Uvalde school district wrote on Facebook at 12:30 p.m. that students were being taken to the civic center for “reunification.”
12:51 p.m.: ‘Shots fired’
Speaking over emergency medical services audio, reviewed by The Post, someone on the public channel reported “shots fired.”
1:06 p.m.: Police say they have stopped Ramos
The Uvalde Police Department wrote on Facebook: “Update @ 1:06 Shooter is in Police Custody.” Law enforcement fatally shot Ramos, officials said.
Annie Gowen, Mark Berman, Meryl Kornfield, Silvia Foster-Frau and Shawn Boburg contributed to this report.