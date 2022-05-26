How the official accounts about the Uvalde shooting have changed

Placeholder while article actions load

While it is common for details to shift following mass attacks, some of the changes in Uvalde made during news briefings and interviews have been striking. Here is a brief rundown of some ways the official accounts have differed:

Did anyone try to stop the gunman from entering the school?

Authorities had initially said the attacker exchanged gunfire with a school police officer on Tuesday before entering the school.

Advertisement

Travis Considine, chief of communications with the Texas Department of Public Safety, said in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday that after crashing his vehicle into a railing near Robb Elementary, the gunman encountered a school police officer and “they exchange gunfire.” The gunman, Considine said, “shoots the officer, wounds him, goes into the school.”

Also on Wednesday, Lt. Christopher Olivarez, another DPS spokesman, said in a separate interview with The Post that the attacker and the school police officer exchanged gunfire. The officer was shot and injured, Olivarez said.

During a briefing later Wednesday, Steven C. McCraw, director of DPS, said a school police officer “engaged” the shooter but that no shots were exchanged. Officials have noted that the investigation is ongoing, and McCraw described the information as preliminary.

Advertisement

Speaking on Thursday, Victor Escalon Jr., a regional director with DPS, offered a significant change to the official account, saying that there was no school resource officer who confronted the shooter at all. In short, he admitted, none of that happened.

“It was reported that a school district police officer confronted the suspect that was making entry,” Escalon said of the information his agency had released. “Not accurate. He walked in unobstructed.”

A lengthy gap between the attacker arriving and going inside

Authorities had previously seemed to suggest that little time elapsed between the gunman crashing his vehicle near the school and heading inside.

Officials say the gunman shot his grandmother in the face — prompting her to contact police — before driving to the school. Speaking at the Wednesday briefing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that after shooting his grandmother, “the gunman fled, and as he was fleeing, had an accident just outside of the elementary school, and he ran into the school.”

Advertisement

McCraw, at the same briefing, said the gunman crashed the vehicle, got out and approached the school, where he said the school resource officer “engaged” the attacker. The gunman was still “able to make it into the school,” he said.

But on Thursday, Escalon said there was actually a considerable gap officials had not previously disclosed. After crashing his vehicle, the gunman instead remained outside for 12 minutes, firing his gun at nearby people and the school.

Escalon said police only arrived after the gunman had gone inside, adding that the door appeared to be unlocked.

Barricaded vs. pinned down

In his account Wednesday, McCraw said that police officers began to “engage” the attacker while he was inside the classroom. McCraw said law enforcement “continued to keep him pinned down in that location” until a tactical team could be put together to breach the classroom.

Advertisement

Also on Wednesday, Olivarez, the DPS spokesman, told CNN that officers responding to the gunman once he was inside “were at a disadvantage because the gunman was able to make entry into a classroom, barricade himself inside that classroom,” suggesting that instead of keeping him pinned in one place intentionally, authorities were unable to get to him.

Speaking on Thursday, Escalon also said the gunman was inside for about an hour before law enforcement officials confronted him.

At a vigil for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., residents and families gathered to seek comfort in their community. (Video: Alice Li, Jorge Ribas/The Washington Post)

Body armor vs. no body armor

Officials had initially said the gunman was wearing body armor, before reversing course and saying this was not the case.

Sgt. Erick Estrada, another spokesman for DPS, described the gunman as having “a rifle and body armor on.” Later, Olivarez said the gunman was not wearing body armor, but instead a vest to store extra magazines, though it did not contain any protective armored plates.

Making entry or not making entry

Escalon also contradicted himself during Thursday’s news briefing. While he said initially that the officers were “inside making entry” but had to take cover while the gunman shot at them, he later made it sound like they did not make it inside, saying: “They don’t make entry initially because of the gunfire.”

Joanna Slater, Meryl Kornfield, Jon Swaine and Joyce Sohyun Lee contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article