Pennsylvania house explosion leaves at least 4 dead, 2 injured

Placeholder while article actions load

A house in Pennsylvania exploded Thursday evening killing at least four people and injuring two others, police said. Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 8 a.m. in Pottstown, about 40 miles from Philadelphia. Police said in a statement late Thursday that the two people who were injured were taken to a hospital, but their conditions were unknown. In addition, two other people were unaccounted for, police said.

The blast damaged several other homes and displaced about 60 residents, according to NBC affiliate WGAL. WFMZ-TV reported that debris was blown into the street and neighboring yards. Some residents who live miles from the house told the news station they felt the blast, one saying it sounded like “a bomb dropped or went off.”

“Just dust, debris, houses flying everywhere, air conditioner in the yard. Came out to look, there’s no more house left. The whole twin is gone. Just gone,” Mark Heverly, who lives across the street, told WFMZ-TV.

At the scene of what appears to be an explosion on N. Washington Street in Pottstown. 1 house entirely gone, other houses damaged. No flames, smoke or smell of gas. These are the shots I got before police kicked me out. pic.twitter.com/r7gEgepQRx — Evan Brandt (@PottstownNews) May 27, 2022

After the explosion, police were directing those who needed help to go to Pottstown Senior High School where the Red Cross was providing assistance.

Advertisement

Pottstown School District Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez said in a late-night statement that all schools would be closed throughout the day on Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those families,” he said in the statement. He added that school counselors and psychologists would be available to all students and staff members once the schools reopen.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion, but the investigation is still ongoing, police said. Authorities will be holding a news conference at noon local time.

GiftOutline Gift Article