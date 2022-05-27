Live updates NRA meeting featuring Trump to begin days after school massacre

Students at schools around the United States took part in walkouts Thursday to show their support for stricter gun-control laws, as part of a movement organized by advocacy group Students Demand Action.

In Michigan’s Oxford High School, where four were killed in a shooting in November, students walked out and gathered in a “U” shape to show solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Tex.

“We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” Andrew Sholtz, 16, told the Detroit News.

Students in New York City also joined the walkout, with Nahzir Davis, 18, telling Gothamist: “A mass shooting happens, and there’s protests, there’s anger, there’s talks about debate, and then nothing happens, and then a mass shooting happens again. It’s a whole loop.”

In California, about 100 students at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, where two students were killed in a shooting in 2019, walked out of classes, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Video posted online showed students chanting “not one more” in a gathering on the school grounds.