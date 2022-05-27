Live updates NRA meeting featuring Trump to begin days after school massacre

Three days after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, the National Rifle Association is set to hold its annual meeting in Houston, where former president Donald Trump is scheduled to speak.
The gathering comes as parents grapple with questions about how law enforcement officers responded to the rampage and what more could have been done to prevent the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. — the country’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.
On Thursday, authorities revised their account of the shooting, saying the gunman was not confronted by a school officer before entering and that police struggled for about an hour to get into the fourth-grade classroom where he had opened fire.
Here's what else to know
- Video, official statements and emergency line audio provide a timeline of how 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers before officers fatally shot him.
- Among the victims of the shooting: a teaching team, a 10-year-old who loved TikTok dance videos, and a fourth-grader who had just made the honor roll.
- Joe Garcia died of a heart attack days after his wife, Irma, was killed at Robb Elementary School.
- President Biden will travel to Texas on Sunday to meet with victims’ families.
Slain teacher's husband dies of heart attack days after school shooting
John Martinez awoke Thursday just before 10 a.m. to a text message from his younger brother: “Pray for tío Joe.”
Martinez, a 21-year-old student at Texas State University, said at first that he didn’t think anything was amiss. Of course his uncle needed prayers, he said. Joe Garcia had just lost his wife, the mother of his children, his life partner.
Irma Garcia, 48, was one of the two teachers slain in a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School in the Garcias’s hometown of Uvalde, Tex., on Tuesday.
Less than two hours after the morning text message, Martinez got a call from his family to tell him his uncle had died after being rushed to the hospital following an apparent heart attack.
Martinez texted his brother around noon. “This is so overwhelming.”
Students around the country stage walkouts in solidarity
Students at schools around the United States took part in walkouts Thursday to show their support for stricter gun-control laws, as part of a movement organized by advocacy group Students Demand Action.
In Michigan’s Oxford High School, where four were killed in a shooting in November, students walked out and gathered in a “U” shape to show solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Tex.
“We went through the same thing. I lost a lot of friends. I thought it would be respectful to help other people through it,” Andrew Sholtz, 16, told the Detroit News.
Students in New York City also joined the walkout, with Nahzir Davis, 18, telling Gothamist: “A mass shooting happens, and there’s protests, there’s anger, there’s talks about debate, and then nothing happens, and then a mass shooting happens again. It’s a whole loop.”
In California, about 100 students at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, where two students were killed in a shooting in 2019, walked out of classes, according to the Los Angeles Daily News. Video posted online showed students chanting “not one more” in a gathering on the school grounds.
Students at Saugus High, other L.A.-area schools join walkout to end gun violence https://t.co/JBtlmn6O19 via @ladailynews— Linh Tat (@Linh_Tat) May 27, 2022
What did police do at Texas school shooting? A timeline emerges.
Two days after a gunman’s massacre at an elementary school, which killed 19 children and two teachers, key questions remain about how the attack unfolded and how law enforcement responded during about an hour when the gunman was in the school.
Authorities say 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos’s rampage in Uvalde, Tex., began late Tuesday morning when he shot his grandmother in the face and drove her truck toward Robb Elementary School. He crashed close to school grounds and shot at two people nearby before going on foot to Robb, a state public safety official said Thursday.
Texas public safety officials initially said Ramos stormed the school despite encountering a school police officer and offered conflicting information about whether the two exchanged gunfire. But Victor Escalon Jr., South Texas regional director for the state Department of Public Safety, said at a news conference Thursday that officials’ early reports were wrong and that Ramos was not challenged as he entered.
Ramos “walked in unobstructed,” he said. Interviews, video and emergency line audio show how about an hour passed before officers stopped the gunman.
NRA holds convention in Houston days after Texas school shooting
The National Rifle Association (NRA) is pressing ahead with its annual convention Friday, which is expected to draw major Republican speakers as well as protesters as the gun lobby meets in Houston — just four hours’ drive from the site of the school shooting in Uvalde, Tex., three days ago.
Former president Donald Trump stuck with plans to address the gathering, as did Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was scheduled to appear but will now present a prerecorded message and be in Uvalde instead. Other slated speakers, Republicans Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, previously pulled out for reasons that spokesmen said were unrelated to the Tuesday massacre at Robb Elementary School.
Guns will not be allowed in the auditorium during Trump’s speech because of Secret Service security requirements, according to the NRA’s website.
The NRA has stayed mostly mum on any changes to the program, releasing a brief statement that pledged “to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure,” suggesting the group will maintain the position it adopted after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn., of encouraging more armed personnel in schools.