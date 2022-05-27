The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates NRA meeting featuring Trump to begin days after school massacre

At a vigil for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., residents and families gathered to seek comfort in their community. (Video: Alice Li, Jorge Ribas/The Washington Post)
Updated May 27, 2022 at 7:40 a.m. EDT|Published May 27, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Three days after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, the National Rifle Association is set to hold its annual meeting in Houston, where former president Donald Trump is scheduled to speak.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who had also planned to speak, canceled his appearance, his office told reporters Thursday night. The Republican will instead return to Uvalde and deliver prerecorded remarks to the convention.

The gathering comes as parents grapple with questions about how law enforcement officers responded to the rampage and what more could have been done to prevent the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex. — the country’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.

On Thursday, authorities revised their account of the shooting, saying the gunman was not confronted by a school officer before entering and that police struggled for about an hour to get into the fourth-grade classroom where he had opened fire.

Here’s what else to know

  • Video, official statements and emergency line audio provide a timeline of how 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos killed 19 children and two teachers before officers fatally shot him.
  • Among the victims of the shooting: a teaching team, a 10-year-old who loved TikTok dance videos, and a fourth-grader who had just made the honor roll.
  • Joe Garcia died of a heart attack days after his wife, Irma, was killed at Robb Elementary School.
  • President Biden will travel to Texas on Sunday to meet with victims’ families.
