Harris, other mourners in Buffalo call for action on gun violence

BUFFALO — The final victim of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket has been laid to rest. The solemn occasion on Saturday celebrating the life of Ruth E. Whitfield, the 86-year-old matriarch of her family, was the last funeral for the 10 victims of the killing from May 14, allegedly carried out by 18-year-old Payton Gendron. Authorities say he drove more than three hours and targeted the Tops grocery store in the heart of Buffalo with the intent of killing Black people.

The shooting, which horrified the nation just two weeks ago, seems to have been quickly overshadowed by another senseless mass shooting after the massacre in Uvalde, Tex., on Tuesday. But to the community here, the service also served as a call to action full of desperate pleas for lawmakers to put measures in place to prevent more gun violence.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump urged legislators to take up gun control measures during his blistering speech. He repeatedly returned to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s calls to stand up to evil when you see it in the world.

“We cannot condone evil,” Crump said. “We must protest evil.”

Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also attended services after meeting privately with the family.

“We will not allow small people to create fear in our communities,” Harris told the crowd of more than 400 people at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, about two miles from the site of the killing.

Whitfield was remembered as an anchor by her family, including her son, former Buffalo Fire Department commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield, his three siblings and throngs of mourners.

Other speakers also called for more action to address systemic racism in Buffalo, one of the most segregated and impoverished cities in America.

The Tops supermarket where the attack occurred was the only full-service market in the city’s predominantly Black East Side, and was a hard-won victory when it opened in 2003, the result of years of advocacy from neighborhood activists. Food access remains scarce in the neighborhoods east of Main Street.

While the mood of the service was celebratory, many of the speakers also viewed the funeral as an opportunity to address important issues of systemic racism that exist in Buffalo and beyond. The Rev. Al Sharpton urged mourners to use the deaths of the “Buffalo 10,” as the victims have come to be called, as motivation to continue to push for laws that will prevent the next racist shooting.

“We’re going to build a new Buffalo in the name of these 10,” Sharpton said. “We want economic development right here in Buffalo.”

After the funeral, before boarding a plane back to Washington, Harris urged legislators to impose a ban on assault weapons.

“I will say as I’ve said countless times we are not sitting around waiting to figure out what the solution looks like,” she said. “You know how an assault weapon was designed? It was designed for a specific purpose: to kill a lot of human beings quickly.”

At the end of the service, Garnell Whitfield told a story about how he built her a raised garden bed in the days leading up to the attack as a Mother’s Day present. His mother asked him if he was going to use it to grow vegetables after she was gone, he recalled.

“She was telling me, ‘leave that box alone,’” Whitfield said. “She didn’t need that box. Don’t bother with that. Go rest. She wasn’t trying to grow seeds in that box. She had been tending her seeds all her life. That fruit had ripened. It had matured.”

