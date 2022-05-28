Uvalde picks up pieces as shifting accounts of attack trouble officials

Placeholder while article actions load

UVALDE, Tex. — Grieving parents and loved ones began making plans to bury the dead, while demands for accountability increased Saturday after officials acknowledged law enforcement officers improperly waited an excruciatingly long time before rushing the classroom where a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Rogelio M. Muñoz, a former city council member who left the council due to term limits, said in an interview on Saturday morning that what the community had learned so far about the police response is “very concerning.”

Texas authorities made clear on Friday that many things went wrong earlier in the week. Muñoz criticized the Texas Department of Public Safety for its shifting accounts of what occurred at the school on Tuesday, but he cautioned against making too many conclusions.

“The facts are still developing and it’s hard to assess blame or judgment on anybody when we don’t know all the facts,” he said.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said, “We’re all angry. Law enforcement’s angry,” during an interview with CNN on Saturday morning. He said he had spoken on Saturday with Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and that the two men had cried together.

The latest official — and troubling — accounts of how that day unfolded have come from McCraw. He confirmed that officers waited for nearly an hour in a hallway outside the locked classroom, where authorities say Salvador Rolando Ramos was shooting children and killing their teachers.

McCraw said local authorities had incorrectly concluded that the gunman was no longer an active shooter and that no more children were at risk. But children inside the room repeatedly called 911 pleading for help, McCraw said.

“It was the wrong decision,” McCraw said during a news briefing. “Period.”

McCraw said the person in charge at the scene was the school district’s police chief, Pedro “Pete” Arredondo. He did not respond to requests for comment Friday or Saturday, and his home here was guarded by police vehicles.

Gutierrez said he expected McCraw to release a detailed report next week.

“I want to know when each agency was here,” Gutierrez said.

Meanwhile, President Biden and Vice President Harris are spending the weekend with those affected by the killings here and in Buffalo, where 10 people were killed on May 14 in a mass shooting at a grocery store.

Harris went there Saturday to meet with relatives of those killed and attend a funeral for 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield. Biden visited the city on May 17. The president heads to Uvalde on Sunday to meet the families of the victims.

During a commencement speech on Saturday at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, Biden nodded to the tragedies that have gripped the nation.

“As I speak, those parents are literally preparing to bury their children — in the United States of America, to bury their children. Too much violence, too much fear, too much grief,” Biden said.

Biden alternated between sorrow and the kind of optimism about the future that is a hallmark of commencement addresses.

“Let’s be clear, evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places, where innocents have died,” Biden said, saying Americans “must stand stronger.”

The White House has called for increased gun control measures, but Biden was not specific in his speech about what those proposals would be.

Here in Uvalde, a seemingly endless schedule of funerals has been released, beginning Tuesday and stretching for nearly two weeks. One of the first will be for Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children killed.

Along Getty Street, one of the city’s main roads, neighbors stood in front of their houses on Saturday morning holding signs that said “Pray for Uvalde” or “Uvalde Strong.”

Most stores downtown were closed, windows painted with similar messages. At the Uvalde Rexall, an old-school soda fountain, yellow ribbons and a bouquet were tied on the door, a paper sign announcing that the restaurant was giving its employees time off to heal.

Community members express shock and grief in Uvalde, Tex. at a memorial for the 19 students and two adults killed in a mass shooting. (Video: Alice Li, Jon Gerberg, Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post)

If the whole community was convulsing with grief, the Uvalde town square was its beating, broken heart.

By Saturday, the white crosses placed around the fountain at its center — one for each victim — had been partially obscured behind heaps of heart-shaped balloons, teddy bears and flowers, some of them starting to wilt under the heavy sun.

“Everyone’s still trying to process and wrap their head around it,” said Emma Clark, 34, who had come to hand out multicolor chalk in her maroon Uvalde hat. “What’s clear now is the strength in our community and how we’ve been able to get together and mourn together.”

The site had become a kind of pilgrimage spot, too, for many others from far beyond.

On the gray pathways around the square, people had chalked messages that cited Bible verses and said “God is still the light!”

Alayna Borrego, 11, arrived with a different message.

She had attended Robb Elementary just a few years ago and had befriended one of the victims, Jacklyn Cazares, in an after-school gymnastics class.

On Saturday, she arrived with a white poster almost as tall as she was, on which she had scribbled: “I want to live. I want to study. I want to be a dentist. Don’t kill me!”

“We’ve been feeling really scared to go back to school,” Alayna said. “It’s scary to know this could happen in any school, that they could do it again and again and again if they would like to.”

The grown-ups, she said, needed to do something to fix it.

“Some people should not have weapons they’re allowed to get,” she said. “And the police officers should have everything more controlled.”

Since Tuesday, officials have faced swelling outrage over how they handled the tragedy, particularly after revelations that parents had begged police outside to go in and confront the shooter sooner, only to be blocked from entering themselves.

While the investigation continues, Muñoz, the former city council member, said primary blame should be placed on gun laws that allowed an 18-year-old to purchase assault rifles and ammunition, enabling him to carry out the attack.

“We have a large segment of the population that believe that any gun restriction is anti-American and it’s just hard to understand,” Muñoz said. “What I would ask those people is, how many more kids have to die?”

