Placeholder while article actions load

Perhaps, the country needs to see the bodies. In the aftermath of the Uvalde mass shooting in which 19 children and two adults were killed, we’ve seen the grief-stricken parents and the makeshift memorials to their chubby-cheeked children. We’ve seen the images of the big burly men carrying the casket of a child. We saw adults with their head bowed in mourning as they entered a visitation for a kid. And still, we are a country adrift.

As unconscionable as it may be to our sensitivities, to our understanding of what it means to be decent and humane in the face of unspeakable and bottomless grief, perhaps actually seeing what guns do to children, what AR-15s do to tiny bodies, would be the gruesome catalyst for action. Perhaps that indelible horror would be enough to jolt those with the power to enact legislation that curtails the sale of assault-style weapons, raises the legal age to purchase guns, makes background checks less porous and recognizes that guns have become a deadly cultural addiction that requires broad spectrum intervention.

Advertisement

It’s an extraordinary human being who can, in the midst of profound grief, make the decision to transform their child into a symbol, into a motivating factor. Mamie Till did that when her 14-year-old son Emmett was lynched in Mississippi during the early days of the civil rights movement. When his body was returned to Chicago for the funeral, Till left his casket open with his beaten, swollen and disfigured face visible. She allowed his body to be photographed and the image published by Jet magazine so the world could see the kind of systemic brutality that too many of her fellow citizens knew about but had been responding to with a shrug.

Too many Americans are shrugging in the aftermath of the mass shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo. They’re shrugging off the massacres before them and the ones that have already happened in their wake. The shootings in Michigan and Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee didn’t turn into multiday, we-interrupt-the-scheduled-programming stories because the victims didn’t reach into the double digits and they were teenagers and adults instead of children — and because these things happen so often that it now takes some novel kind of mayhem to break through all the routine deadly chaos.

Do we need the sight of a body, damaged beyond recognition, to force us to focus and take action? Would that even do it? It’s not a certainty that we are salvageable.

Advertisement

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) attended a prayer vigil in Uvalde and offered honey-toned condolences to the grieving families. But he stalked away from an interview with a reporter from Sky News when the subject turned to gun laws and the British reporter asked why the United States is uniquely afflicted with so many mass shootings. Cruz, an actual politician, seemed aggrieved that he’d been asked about the politics of gun regulation, leaving one to wonder whether he believes his job as a senator is to simply pray away the guns.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) spent the greater part of an hour-long news conference several days ago detailing the many ways in which the state’s social safety net is supporting those effected by the Uvalde shooting. Those who are grieving would be able to access counselors, mental health specialists and social workers who could guide them through the tangle of insurance benefits and worker compensation forms. There would be financial help flying in family members for memorial services and paying for burials and finding lodging. Indeed, Texas would be doing all of those supportive things that any victim of violence would find important and helpful but that they typically don’t receive with such full-throated urgency and with a gubernatorial promise to make accessing aid both convenient and straightforward.

After Abbott pointed to all the things he was doing to help the residents of Uvalde in their pain, he deflected questions about the legislation that he signed last year that relaxed gun regulations, noting that it had absolutely nothing to do with the shooting at Robb Elementary School because the shooter used an AR-15-style weapon and the legislation he signed was focused on handguns. But the reality is that all of it’s related — the rifles, the handguns, the semiautomatic weapons. Our laws perpetuate a culture in which guns outnumber people in this country and a gun-obsessed minority is willing to shrug off the deaths of other people’s loved ones. And Abbott’s answer seems to be that if enough bodies fall at once, he and other leaders in the state will make sure that the grieving survivors have a “one-stop shop” for all their post-mortem needs, as if this man-made disaster can be cleaned up and put to rest like it’s just a seasonal hurricane blowing through.

Advertisement

We are being set up to believe that Uvalde was overwhelmingly a failure of law enforcement rather than a massive cultural failing. For more than an hour, the police did not attempt to breach the classroom where the shooter was killing children and teachers. The first officers on the scene did not immediately go in after the gunman. They didn’t go in as children called 911 asking for help. There was no climax of cinematic heroism in which a lone cop kills the bad guy and saves the day. Law enforcement eventually shot 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, but only after he left a hellscape of death.

There are a multitude of unanswered questions. But we do know this: Ramos killed his victims with an AR-15-style rifle that he was able to legally buy just after his 18th birthday. And more than one expert has described the terrible damage this warrior’s weapon is capable of doing to the human body. A shot fired from a handgun might enter and exit the torso cleanly; it might miss vital organs. Bullets fired from an AR-15 are akin to an explosion within the body. They cause maximum damage. The family of those killed in Uvalde were asked to provide DNA samples to identify the victims. There was maximum damage.

The children who survived saw that damage. The first responders saw it. The shoppers in the grocery store in Buffalo saw the damage because the shooter used the same style of gun. So did the survivors of Parkland, Fla., Newtown, Conn., and Orlando.

Advertisement

They saw the bodies. And they are forever changed.

We remain unchanged.

Over the years, the public has seen the detritus of violence such as the blood stains and the police tape. We’ve seen the tears, the mounds of flowers, the stuffed animals left at gravesites. We saw President Barack Obama weep after the school shooting in Newtown. After Buffalo, we saw an angry and frustrated Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn) plead with his Republican colleagues for meaningful gun control legislation. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen the president and first lady lay flowers at the scenes of devastating crimes in both Buffalo and Uvalde. We’ve seen the video of desperate parents and the surviving children — their smiles gone.

And still nothing. So what is left? Perhaps if we are forced to see the dead, really see them, we will be moved to do all that we can for the living. Have we grown so uncaring that if forced to bear witness to the children who have been lost that we won’t respond? It’s too much to believe that we’d lay down all our weapons. But perhaps we’ll do more than shrug.

GiftOutline Gift Article