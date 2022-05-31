Florida man threatened school shooting days after Uvalde, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A Florida man has been arrested and charged with threatening to carry out a mass shooting after police said he posted a photo online showing himself with what appeared to be a handgun, a rifle and a “tactical-style” vest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The photo caption read, “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school,” authorities said.

Officials with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Corey Anderson, 18, was taken into custody Sunday after deputies received a tip about the post. Authorities said the weapons were pellet guns, which can resemble real firearms but are nonlethal.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the post “unacceptable.”

“This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” the sheriff said in the statement. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

Advertisement

Anderson is charged with a written or electronic threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Anderson bonded out but was sent to a facility for a mental evaluation, police said. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether he had an attorney in the case. The Washington Post was unsuccessful in trying to reach him.

The arrest came five days after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex., in which two teachers and 19 children were gunned down. Since then, there has been wave of threats across the country. Such threats are not uncommon, but these come as school administrators, staff members, students and their parents are unnerved by the recent bloodshed.

Elsewhere in Florida, about 120 miles south of Hillsborough County, authorities over the weekend arrested a fifth-grade student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral after an alleged mass shooting threat.

Advertisement

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that the 10-year-old had sent a “threatening text message” and that he was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Video shows the boy being led to a police vehicle.

“This student’s behavior is sickening, especially after the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “Making sure our children are safe is paramount. We will have law and order in our schools!”

“Right now is not the time to act like a little delinquent. It’s not funny. This child made a fake threat, and now he’s experiencing real consequences,” Marceno added.

A Massachusetts man was arrested over the weekend on a charge of making terroristic threats after police said he threatened on social media to commit a school shooting, Boston-based station WCVB reported. A high school student in Wellington Village, Ohio, was taken into custody after making threats against his school, police told Cleveland’s CBS affiliate. And a student in New York was arrested on charges of aggravated harassment after classmates said he told them he “wanted to obtain a firearm and shoot several students at the school,” authorities told the New York Post.

GiftOutline Gift Article