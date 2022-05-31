‘Irreplaceable’ $2 million gold tabernacle stolen from Brooklyn church

Placeholder while article actions load

A tabernacle worth $2 million was stolen from a Catholic church in Brooklyn, New York City police said Monday, in what church officials described as a “brazen crime of disrespect and hate.” The bejeweled tabernacle — a container that houses the Eucharist used in the rite of Communion — is “irreplaceable due to its historical and artistic value,” the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement.

The heist at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood was discovered on Saturday by Father Frank Tumino, a pastor there, who said in the statement that the tabernacle was the “central focus of our church outside of worship.”

Tumino had been on his way to hear confessions at a parish up the street when he passed by St. Augustine and noticed that one of the doors was ajar, according to the Tablet, a publication by the diocese.

When he entered the church, he came across the destruction, finding the Eucharist — commonly unleavened bread or wafers — strewn about the altar. The sight made him feel ill, he said, adding in the statement that the Eucharist in the tabernacle had been used in Communion for the sick and homebound.

Church officials said the burglary happened Friday, while police gave a wider window, saying it occurred between 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 p.m. Saturday. There were no witnesses, and surveillance footage was not available, New York City police said in an email. Tumino said that while the church has security cameras in its interior and exterior, parts of the surveillance system were also taken during the burglary.

A metal casing on the altar was “forcefully cut open” with a power saw, police said, allowing the tabernacle to be snatched. Statues of angels on either side of the tabernacle were “decapitated and destroyed,” as well, the diocese said. An empty safe was also cut open.

Police had no leads on potential suspects as of Monday evening and asked anyone with information about the burglary to contact the department’s crime unit. Tumino speculated that multiple people were involved in the heist, considering the immense weight of the tabernacle.

Although police said the tabernacle was solid gold, Father Robert Whelan said in a 2013 program about the church that it was solid silver coated in 18-karat gold.

The tabernacle was finished in 1895, Whelan said, a few years after the opening of the church, which the New York Times described in 1892 as “Brooklyn’s finest.” St. Augustine — and inside, the tabernacle — narrowly avoided being hit by a plane that crashed in Park Slope in 1960, killing dozens. “The jet plummeted to the earth, missing by only a few feet the towering steeple” of the church, an article in the Catholic Standard and Times said at the time.

The jewels affixed to the tabernacle were donated by parishioners, Whelan said, who were asked at the time to bring their jewelry for its use. Diamonds and other jewels from engagement and wedding rings were used to adorn the structure.

Whelan said in the program that it was “probably the most elaborate tabernacle in the country.”

Jaclyn Peiser contributed to this report.

