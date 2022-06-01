Uvalde schools chief, criticized for shooting response, warned long ago of dangers

Placeholder while article actions load

UVALDE, Texas — Pedro “Pete” Arredondo sat before the Uvalde school board last year and let them know what the school system police force needed to be ready to face an active shooter. The pandemic had cut into trainings for his six-officer department, the chief said, and while they had completed a program the previous summer, they needed more — as many as possible.

“It’s just like golf, if you play once a year, in six months you’re just not all that great,” Arredondo said, according to a video posted on YouTube of the March 2021 meeting. He stressed that he wanted neighboring law enforcement agencies to have a sense of the layout of school campuses in the small city of 15,000. If something major were to happen, he predicted, off-duty personnel would arrive and be part of the response.

Last week, his force’s readiness and his leadership of the small department were tested when an 18-year-old with an assault rifle stormed an elementary school, killing 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom at Robb Elementary School. It took well over an hour for police, led by Border Patrol tactical agents, to burst in and kill the gunman.

According to state police, Arredondo, in his role as incident commander, told officers to wait for backup and better equipment before rushing the classroom, despite protocols developed since the 1999 Columbine school massacre that say police should confront mass shooters as soon as possible.

Now a grieving community is scrutinizing Arredondo and his role in the shooting, finding themselves divided over whether one of their own made a fateful decision that may have cost children’s lives.

“I think it was cruel of him not to act faster,” Diana Hernandez, a lifelong resident, said of Arredondo, speaking in Spanish as she visited a memorial to the victims with her sister and her grandson this week. “I don’t know him personally. I just know it was his job and he didn’t do it well.”

An investigation of the shooting, and the police response, is underway. While state officials have offered shifting explanations of what happened, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw last week put the blame squarely on Arredondo, offering a devastating indictment of a law enforcement officer with decades of experience.

“It was the wrong decision. Period. There’s no excuse for that ... we believe there should have been an entry as soon as you can,” McCraw said, noting that the delay prevented medics from reaching injured and bleeding children.

Arredondo — a native son with a big smile who directs security at local school events and was recently elected to the city council — did not respond to multiple interview requests for this story and has not spoken publicly about the shooting, telling CNN on Wednesday that he would have more to say after the funerals for victims are complete. He and other Uvalde police officers have largely disappeared from public life here, replaced by a fleet of volunteers from police agencies across the state who are providing basic services and protecting the homes of those involved in or impacted by the shooting.

A DPS spokesman said Tuesday that Arredondo had yet to respond to a request for a follow-up interview in their investigation into the shooting, though the chief told CNN, “I am in contact with DPS everyday.”

In a private ceremony on Tuesday, Arredondo was sworn in as a city council member. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said the event was closed to the public out of respect for those who are grieving. In a statement, he appeared to stand by the beleaguered chief. “There is nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office,” the mayor said. “To our knowledge, we are currently not aware of any investigation of Mr. Arredondo.”

Keelie Beard, a stay-at-home mom from Uvalde whose Border Patrol agent husband responded to the shooting, also wants to give Arrendondo — and all the officers who responded — the benefit of the doubt. They were doing what they could with the information they were given, she said in an interview, including those officers who forcibly blocked parents from entering the school to try to save their children.

“They did know that the shooter was barricaded [inside a classroom], and the amount of rounds he had [and] didn’t use, he was prepared to do a lot of damage,” she said. “And by them not letting those parents in and kind of standing around if you will... I think in hindsight saved those parents from being hurt as well.

“Pray for those officers that wake up, put the belt back on, and go back to work again,” she urged.

Other in the community say they want accountability.

“He has to go,” said Anita Ybarra, a retired teacher who attended Robb Elementary as a child and was visiting the town square memorial to the dead this week. “He failed the kids, their parents and this whole town.”

Bobby Castañeda, a retired police officer from San Antonio who drove to town to pay his respects Tuesday, said the mayor’s apparent support for Arredondo was an example of government officials trying to “sweep this under the rug.”

“He is the one who caused this, he is the one who held the other officers up, and by doing it he made everything worse,” he said. “And now you want to make him city council member? Come on!

“People here are hurting and they need this,” Castañeda said. “They need to see him being held accountable.”

Arredondo’s mother was born in Mexico and immigrated to South Texas, according to obituaries in the Hill Country Herald. His father was born here in Uvalde, a small, mostly Mexican American town about two hours south of San Antonio.

In high school, Arredondo was given the superlative of “friendliest” senior, according to the 1990 yearbook, the Coyote, where he was one of the student staffers. He attended Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde and Texas A&M University at Commerce, where he majored in organizational management.

Arredondo worked in Uvalde’s police department for 16 years, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records, and then went south to the border town of Laredo to continue his law enforcement career with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office. At a candidate forum during his council bid, he said he started out as a 911 dispatcher and worked his way up to assistant chief of police. He then served as police captain of the Laredo United Independent School District police force before returning to Uvalde two years ago.

Uvalde school district police chief Pedro Arredondo said in a televised forum on April 19 that “through communication everything could be resolved.” (Video: The Washington Post)

“It’s nice to come back home,” he told the Uvalde Leader-News when he moved back to helm the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, or UCISD, police force. “When I heard about the opening at UCISD, I didn’t even have to think twice about applying.”

Many residents here know Arredondo, who has described himself to the school board as a “social butterfly,” or know of him and his family. He might be the friendly officer lending a hand at security at the latest school festivity. The man who knocked on their door asking for their vote for city council. Or the neighborhood guy with the boat who keeps placing in the top ranks at Uvalde Bass Club fishing tournaments.

There are still signs from his city council candidacy dotting yards here. In a low-turnout election, he won the District 3 seat with 126 votes — 70 percent of the total.

Arredondo’s yearbook shows him participating in the Powder Puff football game as a senior — a traditional event where the girls play football and the boys cheerlead. It included a jovial photo of him wearing an ankle-length dress, a necklace and large sneakers above the caption “Beauty queens for a day!” Another Powder Puff was J.J. Suarez, who is now a member of the school board, which presides over the school police force.

Members of the school board did not respond to interview requests in recent days.

During his three years with the much larger Laredo school police department, Arredondo was well-liked and “good to work with,” said Chief Ray Garner. “He was at the sheriff’s office and, you know, he had a good rapport with them. But he wanted to advance, so we brought him here.”

Laredo’s school police department includes 88 officers and security guards, with at least one at each of the city’s 62 school campuses. Four years ago, it became the first school district in Texas to have an officer at each campus.

Arredondo was with the department when they trained on active-shooter scenarios, Garner said. He said it makes sense for the schools police chief to be the incident commander in such a situation, even as other agencies arrive. But he is mystified about why police on the scene waited so long to go in.

“I don’t know what happened up there. It doesn’t look good,” he said. “I don’t know all the facts but I tell you this: My officers are going to go in. Especially if there’s children in that room and all those shots are firing — they’re going in.”

Arredondo — and the city of Uvalde — had experience in dealing with violent events.

In 2018, while Uvalde was still in Laredo, the city police force detained two teens who had threatened to commit a Columbine-inspired mass shooting in their middle school, specifically targeting several students and drawing “weapons capable of causing mass destruction.”

Last May, one year into Arredondo’s tenure as police chief, a resident called 911 to report a man wearing camouflage and loading a rifle near the Uvalde High School stadium during the graduation ceremony, according to the Leader-News.

Arredondo told the newspaper he saw the man on the nearby bridge. Arredondo said at the time that officers had evacuated about half of the students and visitors before it became clear that the individual was not carrying a rifle, but a stick to fend off animals.

“What we did was we made sure that the kids were surrounded. We set a perimeter of officers around the students, because there was a big parking lot full of students there. A couple officers were directed to approach the gentleman from there; they went on foot and ran up towards the bridge,” Arredondo said at the time.

“We don’t ever want to overreact, but we also don’t want to underreact or be reactive either,” he said.

Uvalde’s school district created the police chief position in early 2018, designating a salary range of between $63,713 and $89,839 as it established the small department, according to school board records. That year, the district approved the purchase of two Ford Fusions to add to two other vehicles already in the district fleet.

After the department’s first chief resigned, Arrendondo took over in March 2020. The next month, he met with officials of neighboring law enforcement agencies about threat training he planned to host at school campuses, according to the briefing he gave the school board.

Photos of a training held that August show officers role-playing an active-shooter situation along a school corridor.

On Dec. 17, 2021, Arredondo completed an eight-hour active-shooter course, according to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records.

The previous March, in the school board briefing, he emphasized the importance of agencies working together.

“This is a small community. Our law enforcement community is very tight. And I say that because I see it every day.” he said. “If we were to have anything occur at one of our campuses, we’re going to have a lot of off-duty personnel coming in here.

“And it’s going to happen, and you’re not going to control it. So the least we can do is at least give them some kind of idea of what our campuses look like, and provide them the training so we can all respond as accordingly as possible in a situation like that.”

Thompson reported from Washington. Alice Crites contributed to this report.

