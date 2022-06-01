Buffalo shooting suspect charged with murder as a hate crime, domestic terrorism

Placeholder while article actions load

The White man accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14 was indicted Wednesday on 25 counts, including a domestic terrorism charge and murder as a hate crime, authorities said. The grand jury’s indictment came more than two weeks after police say Payton Gendron, 18, traveled to Buffalo and opened fire at Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, shooting 13 people — nearly all of them Black.

The gunman surrendered, police said, and was charged with murder. Investigators came to believe that the suspected attacker had posted a rambling, racist 180-page document online in which he declared himself a white supremacist, called his planned rampage terrorism and expressed a desire for it to incite more violence.

Authorities quickly said the shooting appeared to be a hate crime fueled by racism.

Advertisement

A grand jury considering the case against Gendron returned one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder as a hate crime, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

If convicted of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, Gendron would face an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.

Gendron is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday afternoon. His attorney and the district attorney’s office declined to comment before the court appearance.

The shooting shook Buffalo and reverberated across the country, the latest in a string of attacks in which officials say accused or convicted gunmen were motivated by bigotry. When President Biden spoke in Buffalo three days after the killings, he invoked the sites of some of those other massacres, including El Paso, Pittsburgh and Charleston. Just 10 days after the massacre in Buffalo, a gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.

Advertisement

After the Buffalo shootings, details emerged suggesting extensive planning. The Washington Post has reviewed hundreds of pages of messages posted online by a writer who identified himself as Gendron, and they included details about plans to murder Black people.

Those messages also included mentions of a decision in February to target the Tops grocery store in Buffalo because of the community’s robust Black population; a March trip to the store to assess its security; and plans to attack other nearby locations.

Police in Buffalo have said they confirmed the suspected attacker was in the city in March. They also said investigators believe he planned to continue killing Black people following the grocery store attack.

Residents of Buffalo are still reeling after a gunman launched a racially motivated attack at a grocery store, killing 10 people. (Video: Zoeann Murphy/The Washington Post)

GiftOutline Gift Article