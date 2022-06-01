Uvalde mourns teacher who died protecting kids, and husband lost days later

Placeholder while article actions load

UVALDE, Tex. — Irma Garcia died first. She was one of the teachers at Robb Elementary School killed by a gunman, along with a co-worker and 19 students in the South Texas town of Uvalde. Students who survived more than an hour barricaded in her classroom with the gunman said afterward that she died shielding students from the bullets.

Two days later, her husband Joe had just returned home after laying flowers on the cross bearing his wife’s name in the schoolyard, when he seized and fell, dead of a heart attack at age 50. His family has said he died of a broken heart.

This week, the small town near the Mexico border began the grim process of burying its dead — with people pouring in from all over the country to donate food and water and flowers for the funerals and to pray at the two impromptu memorials that have risen in the town.

On Tuesday, the tandem farewell began for the Garcias, with a joint visitation and rosary at a local funeral home, and a funeral Mass planned for Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The couple were longtime attendees at Sacred Heart and were married there 24 years ago. Irma, 48, had spent her entire 23-year teaching career at Robb Elementary, and had been named teacher of the year and received other awards. Joe was described as a dedicated dad and doting husband who worked at the H-E-B grocery store in town.

They left behind four children — the oldest, Cristian, 23, a Marine, Jose, 19, a Texas State University student, Lyliana, 15, a high school sophomore and Alysandra, 12, a seventh-grader.

The double loss of the parents has resulted in an outpouring of grief and support for the children who have been left behind. A Go Fund Me organized by Irma’s cousin, Debra Austin, started with a goal of $10,000 and now has received donations of nearly $2.8 million.

“Their family was an all-American family,” Irma’s nephew, John Martinez, told The Washington Post in an interview this week. “They’re great people. The entire family, they’re all great people. They don’t deserve this.”

