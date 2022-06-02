National There have been over 200 mass shootings so far in 2022 Loading...

Mass shootings, where four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed, have averaged more than one per day so far this year. Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.

January 2022 34 mass shootings 13 days with NONE Sat. Sun. Mon. Tues. Wed. Thurs. Fri. February 36 mass shootings 8 days with NONE March 42 mass shootings 10 days with NONE April 57 mass shootings 9 days with NONE May 61 mass shootings 5 days with NONE Buffalo Uvalde January 2022 34 mass shootings 13 days with none Sat. Sun. Mon. Tues. Wed. Thurs. Fri. February 36 mass shootings 8 days with none March 42 mass shootings 10 days with none April 57 mass shootings 9 days with none May 61 mass shootings 5 days with none Buffalo Uvalde February January 2022 36 mass shootings 8 days with NONE 34 mass shootings 13 days with NONE Sat. Sun. Mon. Tues. Wed. Fri. Thurs. April March 57 mass shootings 9 days with NONE 42 mass shootings 10 days with NONE May 61 mass shootings 5 days with NONE Buffalo Uvalde February January 2022 36 mass shootings 8 days with NONE 34 mass shootings 13 days with NONE Sat. Sun. Mon. Tues. Wed. Thurs. Fri. April March 57 mass shootings 9 days with NONE 42 mass shootings 10 days with NONE May 61 mass shootings 5 days with NONE Buffalo Uvalde January 2022 February March 42 mass shootings 10 days with NONE 36 mass shootings 8 days with NONE 34 mass shootings 13 days with NONE Sat. Sun. Mon. Tues. Wed. Thurs. Fri. April May 57 mass shootings 9 days with NONE 61 mass shootings 5 days with NONE Buffalo Uvalde

Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, almost 700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.

This year is on pace with last year’s high when comparing the same time period.

Mass shootings in the first five months of the year 2014 91 2015 116 2016 121 2017 141 2018 106 2019 147 2020 155 2021 240 2022 232 Mass shootings in the first five months of the year 2014 91 2015 116 2016 121 2017 141 2018 106 2019 147 2020 155 2021 240 2022 232 240 Mass shootings in the first five months of the year 232 155 147 141 121 116 106 91 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

The toll is immense. Mass shootings have killed 256 people and injured 1,010 more through the end of May.

Andrew Jeong contributed to this report. Data is from the Gun Violence Archive.

