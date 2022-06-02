National

There have been over 200 mass shootings so far in 2022

By
and 
 
June 2, 2022 at 1:49 p.m. EDT
Loading...

Before a man killed at least four people Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, there had already been 231 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It is the twentieth since last week’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Mass shootings, where four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed, have averaged more than one per day so far this year. Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.

January 2022

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

February

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

March

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

April

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

May

61 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

Buffalo

Uvalde

January 2022

34 mass shootings

13 days with none

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

February

36 mass shootings

8 days with none

March

42 mass shootings

10 days with none

April

57 mass shootings

9 days with none

May

61 mass shootings

5 days with none

Buffalo

Uvalde

February

January 2022

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Fri.

Thurs.

April

March

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

May

61 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

Buffalo

Uvalde

February

January 2022

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

April

March

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

May

61 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

Buffalo

Uvalde

January 2022

February

March

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

April

May

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

61 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

Buffalo

Uvalde

Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, almost 700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.

From Sandy Hook to Buffalo and Uvalde: Ten years of failure on gun control

This year is on pace with last year’s high when comparing the same time period.

Mass shootings in the first five months

of the year

2014

91

2015

116

2016

121

2017

141

2018

106

2019

147

2020

155

2021

240

2022

232

Mass shootings in the first five months of the year

2014

91

2015

116

2016

121

2017

141

2018

106

2019

147

2020

155

2021

240

2022

232

240

Mass shootings in the first five months of the year

232

155

147

141

121

116

106

91

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

The toll is immense. Mass shootings have killed 256 people and injured 1,010 more through the end of May.

Andrew Jeong contributed to this report. Data is from the Gun Violence Archive.

Loading...
Loading...