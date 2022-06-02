There have been over 200 mass shootings so far in 2022

Before a man killed at least four people Wednesday at a hospital in Tulsa, there had already been 231 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It is the twentieth since last week’s shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Mass shootings, where four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed, have averaged more than one per day so far this year. Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.
Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, almost 700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.
This year is on pace with last year’s high when comparing the same time period.
The toll is immense. Mass shootings have killed 256 people and injured 1,010 more through the end of May.
Andrew Jeong contributed to this report. Data is from the Gun Violence Archive.