There have been over 300 mass shootings so far in 2022

There have already been more than 300 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The shooting at a Forth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. that left six people dead and dozens injured was one of fourteen mass shootings over the long weekend. There have been just over 100 since a rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.