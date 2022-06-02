There have been over 300 mass shootings so far in 2022

There have already been more than 300 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The shooting at a Forth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. that left six people dead and dozens injured was one of fourteen mass shootings over the long weekend. There have been just over 100 since a rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
Mass shootings, where four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed, have averaged more than one per day so far this year. Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.
Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, almost 700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.
This year is on pace with last year’s high when comparing the same time period.
The toll is immense. Mass shootings have killed 343 people and injured 1,391 more through July 4th.
