There have been over 300 mass shootings so far in 2022

There have been over 300 mass shootings so far in 2022

By
, 
and 
 
Updated July 5, 2022 at 11:48 a.m. EDT|Published June 2, 2022 at 1:49 p.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

There have already been more than 300 mass shootings this year in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The shooting at a Forth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. that left six people dead and dozens injured was one of fourteen mass shootings over the long weekend. There have been just over 100 since a rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex., left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Mass shootings, where four or more people — not including the shooter — are injured or killed, have averaged more than one per day so far this year. Not a single week in 2022 has passed without at least four mass shootings.

January 2022

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

February

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

March

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

April

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

May

63 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

Buffalo

Uvalde

June

65 mass shootings

6 dayS with NONE

Tulsa

July

17 mass shootings*

0 dayS with NONE

*As of June 7

January 2022

34 mass shootings

13 days with none

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

February

36 mass shootings

8 days with none

March

42 mass shootings

10 days with none

April

57 mass shootings

9 days with none

May

63 mass shootings

5 days with none

Buffalo

Uvalde

June

65 mass shootings

6 dayS with NONE

Tulsa

July

17 mass shootings*

0 dayS with NONE

*As of July 4

February

January 2022

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Fri.

Thurs.

April

March

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

May

June

63 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

65 mass shootings

6 dayS with NONE

Tulsa

Buffalo

Uvalde

July

17 mass shootings*

0 dayS with NONE

*As of July 4

February

January 2022

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

April

March

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

May

June

63 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

65 mass shootings

6 dayS with NONE

Tulsa

Buffalo

Uvalde

July

17 mass shootings*

0 dayS with NONE

*As of July 4

January 2022

February

March

42 mass shootings

10 days with NONE

36 mass shootings

8 days with NONE

34 mass shootings

13 days with NONE

Sat.

Sun.

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

April

May

June

57 mass shootings

9 days with NONE

63 mass shootings

5 days with NONE

65 mass shootings

6 dayS with NONE

Tulsa

Buffalo

Uvalde

July

17 mass shootings*

0 dayS with NONE

*As of July 4

Mass shootings have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, almost 700 such incidents occurred, a jump from the 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019. Before that, incidents had not topped 400 annually since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking in 2014.

From Sandy Hook to Buffalo and Uvalde: Ten years of failure on gun control

This year is on pace with last year’s high when comparing the same time period.

Mass shootings through July 4

of each year

121

2014

158

2015

174

2016

187

2017

162

2018

207

2019

265

2020

338

2021

314

2022

Mass shootings through July 4 of each year

121

2014

158

2015

174

2016

187

2017

162

2018

207

2019

265

2020

338

2021

314

2022

Mass shootings through July 4 of each year

338

314

265

207

187

174

162

158

121

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

The toll is immense. Mass shootings have killed 343 people and injured 1,391 more through July 4th.

correction

A previous version of the article showed an incorrect date for the Uvalde school shooting.

Data is from the Gun Violence Archive.

Loading...
Loading...