Tulsa gunman’s motive in killing 4 at hospital under investigation

Authorities are investigating the motive behind a shooting at a Tulsa hospital on Wednesday in which a man killed at least four people before turning a gun on himself, police said, in the latest mass shooting to beset the nation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The assailant entered an orthopedic clinic on the second floor of St. Francis Hospital’s Natalie building armed with a handgun and a rifle shortly before 5 p.m., Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told The Washington Post. Officers descended on the scene within minutes, he said, and the gunfire suddenly stopped. Police then found the attacker dead, apparently having killed himself moments earlier.

Investigators declined to identify the gunman Wednesday, citing the preliminary nature of the investigation, but said the attack was not random.

“This particular person had purpose,” Meulenberg said. “He went in there with intent, and we’re really developing out what the intent was.”

The shooting came on the 101st anniversary of another horrible event in Tulsa, when a White mob pillaged a Black neighborhood, killing hundreds in one of the worst episodes of racial violence in the nation’s history. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) described Wednesday’s hospital attack as “a senseless act of violence and hatred.”

St. Francis CEO Cliff Robertson asked people in Tulsa and across the country to pray for the victims, families and workers. Police are expected to provide an update on the investigation at 10:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, the health system wrote on Facebook.

“It will be a very bumpy road ahead of us,” he said at a news conference Wednesday night. “There are over 10,000 of us who are part of the St. Francis Health System that every day commit their lives to taking care of people in need. This horrible, incomprehensible act is not going to change that.”

Wednesday’s attack came as the nation is still reeling from several recent mass shootings that have sparked renewed calls for tightening gun control laws. As the hospital shooting unfolded, funerals were commencing in Uvalde after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. And in New York, a White man accused of killing 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store on May 14 was indicted on 25 counts, including domestic terrorism and murder as a hate crime, authorities said. Payton Gendron, 18, burst into a Tops Friendly Markets store and shot 13 people — 11 of them Black, investigators said.

The House Judiciary Committee is poised on Thursday to advance legislation billed as an emergency response to recent mass shootings. The Protecting Our Kids Act, among other things, would raise the purchase age of an assault weapon from 18 to 21 and attempt to crack down on large-capacity magazines and “ghost guns.” It does not include an assault weapons ban.

The full Democratic-led House could vote on the package as early as next week, but it stands little chance in the evenly divided Senate to get 60 votes needed to advance the legislation. Democrats are hoping passage of a sweeping House bill will pressure Republicans in the Senate to join them in taking some action, even if it’s more modest.

Police were called the Tulsa hospital Wednesday after receiving a call about a “man with a rifle,” Meulenberg said. Police activated an “active shooter response” and a few officers charged “towards the gunfire” as they entered the building, he added. The gunfire stopped suddenly as they were making their way into the building, and they came across the victims. The building’s lockdown lasted about an hour.

Emergency services received another 911 call after the shooting that contributed to authorities’ belief that the gunman had “intent” in the shooting, but Meulenberg declined to elaborate further. He said the assailant was a Black man between the ages of 35 to 40 but did not release his name, nor those of the victims.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) echoed Robertson and called on the community to support the hospital workers and think about what residents “can do to show your support for them in the midst of this tragedy.” When asked by reporters about the spate of mass shootings in the country, Bynum said he was just focused on Tulsa.

“Right now, my thoughts are with the victims here, many of whose families don’t even know about this yet,” Bynum said on Wednesday night. “If we want to have a policy discussion, that is something to be had in the future, but not tonight. Not tonight.”

But other lawmakers and Tulsa residents at the hospital for appointments or working nearby kept the recent mass shootings in mind while one played out in their own city. Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler said it was “just too surreal to really understand why this happened.”

“It just hurts,” Fowler said.

Debra Proctor, 65, was almost done with her doctor’s appointment at St. Francis on Wednesday afternoon when she began hearing sirens — lots of sirens — outside. “I thought this was way too many sirens for a car accident,” she said in a phone interview.

As a nurse of 46 years, Proctor has treated patients with gunshot wounds. (She doesn’t work at St. Francis.) She’s also a gun owner who bought firearms for self-defense about six years ago. “I don’t use them, but I own two. I’m not against gun ownership.”

But Proctor says voters must elect officials who will legislate common-sense gun laws. “What’s wrong with background checks? What’s wrong with stopping the sale of AR-15s?” she said. “We have blood on our hands if we keep … electing those who don’t care.”

Wednesday’s attack is yet another reminder of the increasing frequency in which multiple people are shot or killed in shootings in the U.S. The mass shooting was the country’s 20th since the Uvalde, Tex., massacre last week, according to the nonprofit anti-gun group the Gun Violence Archive, and the 233rd of the year.

There were several other shootings transpiring across the nation as the Tulsa shooting occurred — from Los Angeles to Pittston, Pa., local authorities said — in incidents that didn’t meet the threshold for a mass shooting. They nonetheless showed the omnipresence of shootings that has made the United States an outlier among developed, wealthy nations. A mass shooting is defined as four or more people who are shot or killed, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Naomi Andrews, 39, who takes her children to an orthopedic practice on the St. Francis medical campus, was shaken by the shooting, saying it reminded her of other recent violence. She did not want her kids going to school the day after the Uvalde shooting. Her children went anyway — and their campus promptly went into lockdown because of a shooting threat, she said.

Her daughter is supposed to go back to the doctor’s office soon, but after Wednesday’s mass shooting and the spate of attacks, she said it’s not a “safe place anymore.”

“It feels like the walls are closing in,” she said.

Hannah Knowles, Andrew Jeong, Clarence Williams, Tyler Pager, John Wagner and Eugene Scott contributed to this report.

