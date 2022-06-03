New York tightens gun laws in response to mass shootings

Placeholder while article actions load

New York became the first state to pass new measures targeting gun violence following a recent wave of mass shootings, with lawmakers approving a bill to raise the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic rifle to 21. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) had promised swift action after a gunman killed 10 people last month in a racist attack on a supermarket in her hometown of Buffalo. Ten days later, a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Tex.

Authorities said the perpetrators in the both shootings were 18 years old and purchased their military-style semiautomatic rifles legally.

“We cannot keep living like this,” said Hochul in a statement late Thursday. “Even as we take steps to protect New Yorkers, we recognize this is nationwide problem.” She called on Congress to seize the moment and enact substantive measures at the federal level to prevent gun violence. “We have no time to waste,” she said.

Advertisement

New York already has some of the nation’s strongest laws around gun ownership, but the new package of 10 different measures tackles several gaps. One will require individuals to apply for a license, with a minimum age of 21, before purchasing a semiautomatic rifle.

That will make New York only the seventh state in the nation to raise the minimum age for buying such weapons: California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington already have similar restrictions, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

In Buffalo, the gunman wore body armor that blocked shots fired by the supermarket’s security guard. The 18-year-old suspect underwent a mental health evaluation at a hospital and was briefly investigated by state police last year.

One of the bills passed Thursday by New York’s Democratic-controlled legislature will restrict the sale of bulletproof vests to people in authorized professions such as law enforcement. Another measure expands the situations in which people considered likely to harm others can be prevented from buying a weapon. Health-care professionals will be permitted to file such risk orders, while police will be required to do so when they receive a credible threat.

Advertisement

Hochul welcomed the passage of the measures and is expected to sign them into law shortly.

Republicans in the New York Senate this week unveiled their own plan to prevent future mass shootings. It called for increasing investments in mental health and making sure every school has a police officer on campus. It did not include any fresh restrictions on guns.

Only by acknowledging the “underlying issues which lead people to commit crime and violence can we make a difference,” said Republican state Sen. Andrew Lanza in a statement. “New Yorkers need solutions like these instead of political grandstanding from the left.”

New York’s move to raise the minimum age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle could be subject to legal challenge. Last month, a U.S. appeals court in California ruled that the state’s prohibition on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under 21 was unconstitutional.

Advertisement

“America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army,” wrote Judge Ryan Nelson in his ruling. “Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, New York is bracing for a major decision by the Supreme Court in the coming months on a challenge to one of its oldest gun laws. For more than a century, New York has required anyone seeking to carry a firearm to apply for a license and demonstrate a special need for self-protection. Experts believe that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court will strike down at least some of the law in its upcoming decision.

New York Mayor Eric Adams told reporters last month that he was “very concerned” about the possible fallout of the decision on the city. “In a densely populated community like New York, this ruling could have a major impact on us,” Adams said.

GiftOutline Gift Article