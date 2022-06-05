‘Several active shooters’ fire into Philadelphia crowd; 3 killed, 11 injured

Placeholder while article actions load

Three people died and at least 11 others were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia late Saturday, authorities said. Shortly before midnight, police officers on patrol in a popular nightlife area heard gunfire and witnessed “several active shooters” firing into a crowd, Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department said at a news conference early Sunday.

An officer fired at one of the gunmen as he was shooting, but it was unclear whether the man was hit, Pace said. The man dropped his weapon and fled when he was fired upon, he said.

The whereabouts of the shooters were not immediately known, he said.

Two weapons, both semiautomatic handguns, were recovered, Pace said. One of them had an extended magazine, he said.

“Multiple casings” of ammunition were strewn about the South Street area, he added.

Of the 14 people who were shot and brought to nearby hospitals, three — two men and a woman — were pronounced dead on arrival, Pace said.

