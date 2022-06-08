Man arrested after hurling woman onto NYC subway tracks, police say

Placeholder while article actions load

A New York man accused of pushing a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks at a station in the Bronx has been arrested on assault and reckless endangerment charges, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said. The extent of her injuries is not known.

Authorities said the man, who has been identified by police as Theodore Ellis, 30, of the Bronx assaulted the woman Sunday afternoon at the Jackson Avenue Station. Police released surveillance video early Tuesday asking the public for information on the suspect, and by the afternoon, he had been taken into custody, police said.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday whether Ellis has an attorney.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 6/5/22 at approx. 4:40 PM, at the Westchester Ave/Jackson Ave subway station in the Bronx, the suspect pushed a 52-year-old female onto the southbound tracks. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/PodSc33vnG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 7, 2022

The surveillance video shows a man, wearing a white sleeveless shirt, dark baseball cap and red backpack, approach a woman on the subway platform. He then wraps his arms around her and hurls her onto the train tracks. She is seen falling onto the pavement, then tumbling head first onto the tracks as the suspect walks away.

NBC4 New York reported that other people on the platform helped pull the woman to safety. No trains were approaching the station at that time, according to the news organization.

It is unclear whether the suspect knew the woman or whether the two had exchanged words before the attack.

