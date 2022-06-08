DNA ties ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ to six cold cases, officials say

Placeholder while article actions load

In June 1984, a man broke into a Pompano Beach, Fla., apartment and at knifepoint raped the woman living there, his face obscured with a pillowcase. The assault was similar to other rapes at the time, but the perpetrator was never caught. For decades, the case went cold. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The rape was one of as many as 45 committed in Florida in the 1980s by a serial predator dubbed the Pillowcase Rapist. After DNA helped investigators in 2020 identify a suspect, authorities in Broward County have charged 62-year-old Robert Eugene Koehler with committing six of the rapes.

Koehler is already in custody in a separate rape case in Miami-Dade County. In January 2020, he was arrested and charged with sexual battery in a 1983 case in which prosecutors say he broke into a woman’s apartment, stabbed her in the abdomen, covered her face with a pillow and raped her. DNA evidence has connected Koehler with dozens of attacks that took place in the ’80s, although Miami-Dade prosecutors have charged him in only one case as a strategy to win a quicker conviction, the Miami Herald reported. Koehler has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office in neighboring Broward County said it had linked Koehler to at least six rapes that took place there in 1984 and 1985. In each case, according to the sheriff’s office, Koehler sneaked into the victim’s home as she slept or prepared for bed, and then threatened to kill her or her family members before raping her and taking her valuables. Sometimes, he’d cover their heads with pillowcases or other material, and sometimes he would cover his own face, authorities say.

Advertisement

Broward County prosecutors have charged Koehler with sexual assault in six cases and plan to extradite him after his trial in Miami-Dade, Sgt. Kami Floyd, a cold-case detective with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference Tuesday.

A lawyer representing Koehler in Miami-Dade did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

Floyd, whom the sheriff’s office credited with cracking the cold cases, said she began examining the Pillowcase Rapist crimes in 2019 after reading a Miami Herald article. After looking through 500 boxes of case files, she found one matching the pattern of the rapist, which led to the discovery of DNA specimens in similar crimes.

“It was a hunch,” Floyd said of the discovery in the Pompano Beach case, which led her to the others.

Around the time of Floyd’s breakthrough, Koehler was arrested in Miami-Dade in connection with the 1983 case, which enabled Floyd to obtain the suspect’s DNA. From there, Floyd told reporters, “we were able to match that DNA to multiple victims in Broward County.”

It was DNA that originally led Miami-Dade investigators to arrest Koehler in 2020. When Koehler’s son was arrested a year earlier on a felony domestic violence charge, his DNA was entered into a database that triggered a close familial match to samples collected in a 1980s rape case, the New York Times reported. That led authorities to Koehler, who was living in Palm Bay, Fla., as a registered sex offender after a 1991 sexual battery conviction.

Advertisement

Matching a suspect’s DNA to the past cases was a long-awaited development. For decades, the Pillowcase Rapist had tormented law enforcement authorities as he continued to attack and rape women in their homes while eluding arrest. Investigators chased thousands of leads, considered hundreds of suspects and distributed more than 1 million fliers in an effort to catch the rapist, The Washington Post reported. Authorities even commissioned a clay bust of his possible likeness, which was shown on local television stations, the New York Times reported in 1986.

In a video released Tuesday by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, women identified as victims of the Pillowcase Rapist shared portions of their stories. Catherine said the rapist “knew my name,” and his attack “didn’t kill me, but he did kill me.”

Another victim, Carolyn, said that as the rapist held a knife to her throat, he told her that he’d been following her. “He deserves to be put away and never come out,” she said, adding, “I got over it pretty well, but I’m sure a lot of women didn’t.”

GiftOutline Gift Article