Police say brothers — 11 and 14 — broke into gun store, stole 22 weapons

Police raced to a gun store in Cape Coral, Fla., before dawn on Wednesday after getting a call about a burglary in progress. As officers neared the store, they reported spotting two suspects who bolted, ditching stolen guns as they ran. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The officers caught them both and discovered they were brothers — ages 14 and 11, Cape Coral police Master Sgt. Julie Green said Wednesday at a news conference.

The brothers were each charged with 22 counts of grand theft of a firearm, one count of armed burglary, one count of criminal mischief over $1,000, one count of possessing burglary tools and one count of resisting without violence, Green said. The Washington Post isn’t naming the brothers because of their ages; it’s unclear if they have lawyers.

The arrests come amid a national debate about ways to reduce gun violence and the horrors that can happen when children and teens get ahold of guns.

The debate began anew after an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 children at a Texas elementary school late last month, although such high-profile shootings are a sliver of the violence that guns unleash every day in the United States. For the first time, gun violence in 2020 eclipsed car crashes to become the leading cause of death for people ages 1 to 19, The Post reported last month, and repeated that ignominious distinction last year.

The burglary in Cape Coral started around 3 a.m. when the boys tried to break into the Guns 4 Less store using the front door, Green said. When that failed, they allegedly attempted to cut power to the business before successfully prying open the back door. Once inside, they ransacked the place, smashing several display cases, Green said, before stealing 22 handguns and long guns as well as magazines and ammunition.

Unbeknown to the boys, their efforts to kill the power failed, Green said. With it still running, the security system sent an alert to the owner that someone had broken into her store. She accessed the security cameras, saw the boys burglarizing her business and called police, who arrived “within minutes,” Green said.

The 14-year-old boy was also charged with violating his probation, Green said, adding that he’d previously been convicted of robbery with a weapon, burglary and criminal mischief.

Police recovered all of the stolen guns, along with the magazines and ammunition that were taken, Green said, adding that “the arrests prevented a possible critical incident that could have stemmed from these guns being in the wrong hands.”

