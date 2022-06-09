Charging decision for officer who killed Patrick Lyoya is imminent

Placeholder while article actions load

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A prosecutor is expected to announce Thursday whether a Michigan police officer will face charges for killing Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop in April. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kent County prosecutor Christopher Becker said he would disclose his “charging decision” at a Thursday news conference at 3 p.m. Eastern time in Grand Rapids. Becker did not hint whether charges would be brought against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, who was placed on administrative leave after he killed Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 4.

Attorney Ven Johnson, who is representing the Lyoya family, told WXMI that Michigan State Police called Lyoya’s father to inform him of the announcement.

Lyoya’s parents have demanded justice for a death they say amounted to an execution, calling for Schurr to be fired and charged after their son was “killed like an animal.” The family’s attorneys said the man’s killing represented “another senseless killing of a Black person in America by the very people who were supposed to protect them.” The city’s police chief described the incident as a “tragedy,” but stopped short of condemning Schurr, who has been with the force since 2015, until the investigation concluded.

Days after Lyoya’s death, the Grand Rapids Police Department released four videos that showed the incident from various vantage points — including from the passenger riding with Lyoya and the officer’s body camera, which turned off as the men struggled and did not capture the shooting.

The footage shows Schurr, who is White, pulling Lyoya’s sedan over just after 8 a.m. on a leafy neighborhood street and telling him his license plate did not match the car.

After Schurr, 31, asked him for his license, Lyoya stepped out of the vehicle, looking confused.

“What did I do wrong?” Lyoya asked, according to video.

After a brief exchange over whether Lyoya had a license, Schurr grabbed the man, which caused the 26-year-old to run, according to video. Schurr yelled, “Stop!” as the chase unfolded. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the two engaged in a struggle across a front lawn in the neighborhood, and Lyoya appeared to grab the officer’s Taser. While Lyoya was facedown on the grass, the officer told him to drop the Taser.

“Let go of the Taser,” Schurr yelled at Lyoya.

Within seconds, Schurr fired his service revolver. Police officials confirmed Lyoya was shot in the head.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released video from April 4 that showed a police officer shooting Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old Black man. (Video: The Washington Post)

An autopsy by the Kent County Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Lyoya died of the gunshot wound, and that the man’s blood alcohol level was .29, more than three times the state legal limit to operate a car.

Family members said the video showed Lyoya was not posing a threat when he was killed. They described it as difficult to watch, with Lyoya’s brother Thomas calling it “the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Schurr had been repeatedly commended by the Grand Rapids Police Department for his ability to chase suspects down on foot, according to records released by city officials after the shooting. Schurr was also cited twice for minor issues, such as damaging a police car, but did not face discipline, according to the Detroit Free Press.

A 2014 article about Schurr as a record-setting college pole vaulter noted that he planned to marry his high school sweetheart in Africa. A photo in a New York Times profile shows the pair surrounded by Kenyans during their wedding, which took place during a mission trip to the village of Kawiti.

The shooting and the release of the videos inflamed tensions between the police department and Black residents of Grand Rapids, a city of about 200,000 that was once a hub for furniture manufacturers and is now home to a burgeoning medical sector. The police department has been accused of racial bias, and several recent incidents have sparked widespread anger, including two 2017 cases in which officers drew guns on Black youths between the ages of 12 and 14 and handcuffed an 11-year-old girl.

The Lyoya family had come a long way in search of stability. After fleeing violence in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo, they spent more than a decade in a refugee camp in Malawi. In 2014, they won entry to the United States and landed in western Michigan, where Peter and Dorcas Lyoya worked odd jobs and shared a modest apartment with their six children.

Patrick, the couple’s oldest son, had a full-time job as a factory worker at a vehicle manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids. While he had sometimes struggled to find his way after arriving in the United States, he had big goals for himself — like buying a house for his mother.

“His biggest dream was to be able to purchase a home for his mom or build a home for his mom so she could be able to say, ‘My son, I brought you to America and now — ’ ” Patient Baraka, a fellow Congolese refugee and family friend, told The Washington Post last month. “And that’s why they are so broken. Because he represented hope for them.”

Lyoya’s parents have spoken of their shock at losing their son to an American police officer.

“When we came here to the U.S., we knew that we [ran] away from war and violence, and we came here to America, to a safe haven,” Peter Lyoya said through an interpreter at his home. “What is so surprising and astonishing is that I lost my son here, in America.”

There were calls for change at Lyoya’s funeral, along with pleas that his death not be in vain. He was eulogized by the Rev. Al Sharpton, called an American of great distinction by Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) and mourned by a crowd of more than 1,500 whose members were often on their feet, some with fists raised.

“This is not just an issue that affects Grand Rapids,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family, said at the time. “This is not just an issue that affects the state of Michigan. This is an issue that affects all humanity. Because Patrick was a human being, and Patrick’s life mattered.”

