What some Americans saw at the first Jan. 6 Congressional hearing

Across the country, millions of Americans tuned in for the first congressional hearing on the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol. Some were looking for accountability. Others wanted to know what congressional investigators uncovered. For many, the goal was simple. They wanted, they said, the truth.

We had reporters throughout the country watching with Americans in living rooms and at watch parties. Here's what they thought about last night.

Philadelphia

Last night, Evan Nabrit gathered with a small group of 30-somethings in a West Philadelphia group to watch the hearing on C-SPAN. Three had been in the same room watching the insurrection in real time.

“What I keep tripping about is that they were all physically there,” said Nabrit, a 39-year-old graphic designer. “The congressional speakers and the people testifying — they were all there.”

He perked up when documentary filmmaker Nick Quested testified about his time embedding with the Proud Boys. “They were aware of themselves being documented?” he said. “The audacity.”

At the end of the hearings, Nabrit was satisfied. “That was what I wanted. I wanted to see an airing of the laundry, I wanted to see some naming of names, I wanted to see some acknowledgment of wrongdoing,” he said. “You can be from Mississippi and you can be from the Cheney family and agree that January 6 was a freaking coup attempt,” — Maura Ewing

Flower Mound, Tex.

At a sports bar here, last night’s hearing was broadcast on two large televisions, but no one watched. Elsewhere, conservatives said they did not want to comment on the hearing.

Ginny Webb, president of the Republican Women of Greater North Texas, was in D.C. on the day of the insurrection. “I was there,” she said Thursday morning. “It’s very important to me to see how they portray it.” But a few minutes after the hearing ended Thursday night, she emailed to say she hadn’t watched.

Aimee Ramsey, who lives in Dallas, had questions about the testimony of Capitol Police officer Caroline Edwards, who described the scene as “carnage” and “chaos.” “What exactly did she expect when she signed up to be an officer?” Ramsey asked.

Tim McCormick, a 59-year-old who lives in Denton, Tex., did not watch the hearing but did read highlights of it after.

“They’re making it all about [Donald] Trump,” McCormick, 59, said. “The average American is saying, ‘Look, despite whatever you thought about the guy, he’s not in power. He got voted out. There was a smooth transition of power.’ It just seems like they’re rabid about Trump and that’s all they can see.” — Mary Beth Gahan

Chicago

It took only two hours of the Jan. 6 committee hearing for Cristina Merlo, 53, to realize how little she knew little about the siege on the Capitol.

Merlo, a single mother of three in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb, said she was startled to hear former U.S. attorney general William P. Barr and Ivanka Trump, Trump’s daughter, both said they believed the election had not been stolen.

“To see how the family and friends started to step back early on — that was nothing I was ever aware of,” she said.

Video footage and audio was also more intensive than what she had watched on television on Jan. 6 and in the days since. “Seeing these militias and learning they felt they had been called by Trump — and they had arms stored at hotels in Virginia — those are things I never even read about,” she said.

Merlo said that based on what she watched Thursday, she plans to continue watching every day of the hearing as it continues into next week. — Mark Guarino

Madison, Ga.

As last night’s hearings kicked off, 14 people gathered to watch at Episcopal Church of the Advent. “I’m proud of these people,” said Dann Brown, 68, who has led this congregation for 13 years and serves as its rector.

Attendees paid close attention as Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee chairman, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the committee, laid out the agenda for the hearings.

Eston Clarke, 76, a retired health-care administrator choked back tears as he spoke after the hearing. “It’s the culmination and affirmation of the rule of law and democracy,” said Clarke, a Democrat. “These awful things happened, but they’re being accounted for through this committee.”

Jeanne Dufort organized the local watch event, one of many held all across the country. “I think they’re doing a good job of laying the story out,” said Dufort, 66, a real estate agent. “The degree to which they’re telling the story from the inside out, from saying, ‘This is what the president did. This is what he knew. These are the choices he made.’ ”

“I got very sad,” another attendee, Ruth Bracewell, said afterward. “I would have never thought this sort of thing could have happened.” — Mark Shavin

Tulsa

Priscilla Harris watched the first night of the Jan. 6 committee’s landmark hearings the same way she expects to watch all of the upcoming sessions — with an elderly dachshund asleep on her lap in her den in Tulsa and her cellphone set to speaker mode.

The 79-year-old is a lifelong conservative, with her delegate’s vest from the 1984 Republican National Convention framed on a wall.

On the other end of the phone line — and political spectrum — is her brother Dale Petersen, 73, who lives in Orlando. They love to watch political events together so that they can pause their TV broadcasts and discuss matters in real time.

Their snap judgments of the opening statements differed. Petersen liked both. His sister thought Thompson opined too much. “Seems like he’s reaching a conclusion before hearing anything — that’s what I’m seeing,” she said.

But Harris hung on every word of the point-by-point statements coupled with illustrative video clips presented by Cheney.

Her jaw dropped when Cheney quoted Trump’s reported reaction to insurrectionists’ calls for hanging then-Vice President Mike Pence: “Maybe our supporters have the right idea.”

At the conclusion of the first night, Harris went to the refrigerator and poured herself a small glass of white wine before settling in for a brief postmortem chat.

These two siblings, on opposite ends of the political spectrum, shared a major concern about the process — that it won’t be enough.

Harris then recalled how she “watched every word” of the televised Watergate hearings. But she said this isn’t the same American audience that was watching in 1973.

“Senator Sam Ervin made it so clear, every American knew by the end that Nixon was guilty,” Harris said. “But now it’s different. Because Trump supporters — no matter what you do, no matter what you say — they don’t believe. It’s the Trump supporters you’ve got to convince, or he’s going to be elected again.” — Andrea Eger

Fort Worth

Shirley Welch spent the night glued to her TV.

At times she winced, like when she watched the young police officer get pushed down by the angry protesters, her head striking the Capitol steps.

And Welch laughed, disapprovingly, when she listened to the recorded voice of Trump praising the rioters.

“I’m hoping they can put him in jail, or at least get it where he can’t run again,” the 78-year-old grandmother of three said.

Welch is a bit of an oddity in this city, still a Republican stronghold in a state where some other big cities — Dallas, Houston, Austin — are becoming increasingly blue.

The retired hospital lab technician said she use to “lean” Republican. Then came Trump.

Welch said she was uplifted by the hearing and the two Republicans on the committee. She plans to watch the others but expressed little doubt that they will help heal the political divide in this country. “I still think this is a good thing. But it won’t change any minds,” Welch said as she stared at her TV, her 6-year-old siamese cat, Sophie, by her side. — Jack Douglas

Fayetteville, Ark.

Sitting alongside her 14-year-old grandson, Jan, a 68-year-old retired teacher in Fayetteville, Ark., broke into tears at the footage showing police officers brutalized by the mob storming the Capitol.

Her grandson, meanwhile, expressed shock at seeing for the first time the noose hanging from a gallows meant for Pence. “I think these things are character forming,” said Jan, who asked that her last name be withheld over privacy concerns, as the two-hour hearing concluded. “He was under the impression that [the riot] hadn’t been that violent. I think he was a little flippant about it.”

Though Jan had closely followed the impeachment trial of Trump, she learned new details about the insurrection — such as the testimony from Gen. Mark A. Milley and Barr — that indicated the extent of Trump’s knowledge of the events of that day. “I was concerned it might be difficult to prove Trump’s involvement in this,” Jan said. “But I think they laid it out very clearly.”

Her grandson, riveted by what he’d seen, said he wanted to watch more when the hearings continue next week. “Kind of like a ‘next episode’ kind of thing,” Jan joked. — Bret Schulte

